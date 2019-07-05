Best Bet: ROCKETRY (10); Best Value: EIGHT OAKS (1)

FIRST: Eight Oaks compiled sharp work tab for first start in more than a year; primed and ready. Malibu Mischief is speedy and will prove very tough on a soft lead. Caralicious drops and could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Millies Party Boy was an even fourth in first start since seven-month absence; forward move predicted. Keep the Light On gets rider upgrade and should be aided by longer trip. Seven Plus Seven owns speed and adds blinkers; front-end threat.

THIRD: Fight On Lucy is quick from gate and needed last; tighter on Saturday. Irish Banker is fresh and compiled three tight works last month; very interesting. Kreah's Ribbon is training with a purpose for first start in more than a year.

FOURTH: Shesasuperfreak fired half-mile bullet since front-end third in last; speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Cash Offer also is quick from gate and gets class relief, too; dangerous. Cathy Naz could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Montauk Daddy was a clear-cut second in debut; experience is key in 10-horse field with eight newcomers. Invader is from a dam that has produced two stakes winners from two foals to race; it's in the genes. Silver Prospector is training swiftly at Keeneland; could be the goods in debut.

SIXTH: Rowayton notched fast late-pace figure when winning first start on Belmont loam; more to come. Mihos is firing bullets for first outing since February; more than good enough on best. Code of Honor has been idle since gaining brief lead and flattening late in Kentucky Derby; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Cambier Parc logged swift final fraction when a hard charging victor the first time she touched Belmont sod; pairs up. Newspaperofrecord has failed at odds-on in last two starts; short-priced second again? Cafe Americano has trained sharply since upping record to 2-for-2 last month; be no surprise.

EIGHTH: Promises Fulfilled gets favorable cutback in distance after being done in by poor start in Met Mile; rates close call. Majestic Dunhill packs potent late kick and and could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious. Bon Raison get tested for class after clear-cut score in last; don't ignore.

NINTH: Digital Age has trained impressively for Chad Brown since winning third in a row last out; call in ultra-deep Belmont Derby. Demarchelier is another Brown runner that has yet to taste defeat in three starts; very dangerous. Master Fencer is reunited with Japanese rider that was aboard for both career wins; very interesting.

TENTH: Rocketry was compromised by crawling fractions when second in Brooklyn last time; half-mile bullet on Monday seals the deal. Marconi benefited from snail-like pace to get better of Rocketry in Brooklyn; different front-end flow today? Catholic Boy owns speed and seven wins from 11 starts; must be factored into the mix.

ELEVENTH: Charreada was victimized by slow pace and wide trip when a better-than-it-looks third in last; primed for breakthrough. Cairo Queen owns positional speed and is working sharply for first grass start; very playable. Ledecka is training sharply for top-shelf Maryland-based barn; worth long look. Windward Sands (a $325k yearling) and Foolish Living (cost $650 as a weanling) are uncoupled newcomers from the Chad Brown barn; neither would be a shock.