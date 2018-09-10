Best bet: SISTER SOPHIA (5)

Best value: MOVIEMAKER (4)

FIRST: Alex Kazdan entry: Old Upstart drops and compiled tight work tab and mate Orpheus makes third start of form cycle; potent pairing. Too Fast to Pass logged two sharp works since solid third in last; dangerous. Ranger in Paradise has hit the board in eight of last 10 starts; must consider.

SECOND: Kitty's Legacy made sustained rally when second in debut; added ground plays to strength. Espresso Shot was a fast-figured third in first start; very dangerous. Love and Love owns speed and adds blinkers; front-end threat.

THIRD: Quick On the Draw needed last and owns fast back figures; call based on price potential. Lady Vicki was a front-end maiden winner in last start; speed threat once again. Scripted could impact outcome if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Moviemaker tallied rapid final fraction in debut on Belmont turf last autumn and compiled strong work slate for return; breakthrough predicted. Tapping Colors has finished second in last three starts; runner-up again? True Yankee notched deceptively fast late-pace figure when fourth in debut; forward move predicted.

FIFTH: Sister Sophia made last-to-first rally when besting 10 rivals to win last; pairs up. Quality Time was an even fourth after chasing swift splits last time; worth long look. Annie Rocks is riding a forward line on the numbers; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Rossby compiled three tightly grouped works since speed and fade in turf debut; duly tightened. D's Sis displayed good early foot when debuting on dirt last time; very playable. L. A. Page concluded work tab with swift half-mile breeze; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Aikenetta makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez after being pace- and- trip compromised last time; rates close call. Radiant Beauty was a wire-to-wire winner in last on Spa sod; owns front-end score on Belmont grass as well. Theaterintheround notched swift late-pace figure when a last-to-first winner in 11-horse field last out; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: First Appeal makes third start of form cycle and is a three-time winner on Belmont turf; more to come. Mentality consistently delivers strong efforts; logical, short-priced player. Noble Freud is quick from the gate and could prove very tough if able to shake clear from other front-runners. Miss Mystique has trained strongly since hard-charging victory in last; don't ignore.

NINTH: Good Old Boy gets added sixteenth after late-running fifth in last; 5-furlong breeze last week seals the deal. Thefinalcrazydude is speedy and cuts back to sprint; dangerous. Tammany Giant regressed in last on Spa grass after string of strong efforts on Belmont turf; worth long look at long price. Rogue Nation moves to grass after being claimed from debut for $40G by Rudy Rodriguez; very playable. Causforcelebration appears to prefer minor awards; underneath only in exotics.