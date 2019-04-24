TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Saturday,  April 27

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: HOBOE (6); Best Value: STRATEGIC OUTLOOK (8)

FIRST: Candid Desire lacks speed but could get ideal pace setup in compact field. Sol the Freud was an even third in first start since 55-day absence; forward move expected. Blue Belt owns three seconds and a third from last four starts; logical.

SECOND: Everything Pazible is improving with each start and moves to turf with suitable pedigree. Dove Shoot is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Sounds Good was a late-running sixth in sprint debut and should be aided by added ground.

THIRD: Harlan's Holiday tallied solid late-pace figure when a game second in last; more to give. Dowse's Beach owns speed, fast numbers and hails from Jason Servis stable; likely to be overbet. Vici gets class relief and owns fast back figures; don't ignore.

FOURTH: It's My Catiecat bested a next-out winner when second in last; her turn on Saturday. Cash Offer also was second in last and has worked two times in the interim; very dangerous. Irish Banker, another that exits placing in last, should offer generous price; worth long look.

FIFTH: Support Our Cause holds sharp current condition and was a better-than-it-looks sixth in lone grass start last summer. Bettor Bank On It wheels back in a hurry after improved third on April 12; dangerous. Air On Fire coughed up two-length lead in the stretch last time; for chalk lovers only.

SIXTH: Hoboe is training with a purpose for first start since December; two wins on Belmont sod is the clincher. Dream Friend owns speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner in turf debut; very interesting. Mutakatif failed to get the job done when second as the favorite in stateside debut; beaten chalk once again?

SEVENTH: Maimo projects as the dominant speed in bulky field; come and catch him. American Lincoln, a hard-charging winner in last; could be in the catbird seat if top selection hits the wall. Planet Trailblazer delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; logical, short-priced threat.

EIGHTH: Strategic Outlook was a useful fifth in first start since five-month absence last time; forward move predicted. Overbold owns positional speed and has worked twice since last out; intriguing. Hizaam moves to grass for Chad Brown; could it be that easy?

NINTH: Abiding Star is quick from the gate and fired 5-furlong bullet for first start since February; wire to wire. Therapist, 3-for-3 on Belmont sod, appears to be the prime beneficiary if top selection wilts in the lane. Krampus is 2-for-2 on Belmont grass and obviously must be considered.

TENTH: Change of Venue consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures; rates close call in wide-open nightcap. Quest for Fire is fleet-footed and drops; very dangerous. Altesino should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs; price will be tempting. Taptaptap was a clear-cut maiden winner in last; must be factored into the mix.

