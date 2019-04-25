Best Bet: HONORABLE ROSE (10); Best Value: SAMADI SKY (2)

FIRST: Ridolfo owns speed and lands in weak field. Everything Pazible runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Mr Wonderful drops and returns to dirt; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Samadi Sky gets class relief after regressing in last start; rebounds. Mobridge owns seven wins on Belmont sod; dangerous. Blue Pigeon is a two-time winner on Belmont turf and should offer fat ticket; very interesting.

THIRD: Ninja Dust logged three tight works this month for first start since November; first start since gelded is the clincher. Suremoney was a much-improved third in last; developing and dangerous. Walkoff is firing bullets for debut for Todd Pletcher; could be the goods.

FOURTH: Dance for Oro moves to grass after notching swift late-pace and final figures when winning last; more to come. All Go owns speed, fast numbers and is training sharply; big-time player. Hierarchy logged only win on Belmont grass; must consider.

FIFTH: Itsjustnotyourday could play out as the speed of the speed in compact field. Simona has finished second in last three starts; runner-up again? Midnitesalright exits front-running maiden score in last and hails from Jason Servis stable; be no surprise.

SIXTH: Pinchbeck fired crisp half-mile drill since taking backward step in last; bounce-back effort predicted. Dream Passage is rested and packs potent late kick on best efforts; very playable. Tudox Lifting Off makes first start since claimed by Mike Maker; worth long look at long price.

SEVENTH: Spice Road tallied swift final fraction when a hard-charging second in debut; more to come. Dr. Albert flashed speed and tired first out; tighter on Sunday. Tiz Morning is 0-for-11 but owns fast figures on "A" game; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Ja's Malibu is fleet-footed and could capitalize on soft lead at generous price. Not About the Nail is riding a two-race winning streak; very dangerous. Exceed the Goal bested weaker by more than six lengths last time; razor sharp and must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Fire Key should possess intensified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs; loves Belmont grass. Misericordia logged a pair of crisp half-mile works at Colts Neck training center; very interesting. Broadway Run is quick from gate and owns win and two seconds from three starts on Big B turf; must be considered.

TENTH: Honorable Rose packs strong kick on best effort and is working with a purpose for first start since Thanksgiving. Dearly Declared is quick from gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Rumor Driven also is speedy and makes turf debut for Chad Brown; potential underlay. Magic Fairy concluded work tab with two bullet drills; follow the money.