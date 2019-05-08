Best Bet: MISS MYSTIQUE (3); Best Value: HAVE ANOTHER (6)

FIRST: Pacific Gale was second to a repeat winner last time at the Big A and is 2-for-4 on Belmont loam; set for best. Separationofpowers is fresh and hails from Chad Brown barn; you know the routine. Dawn the Destroyer packs potent kick on "A" game; don't ignore.

SECOND: Muchacho notched swift final fraction when a hard-charging second in debut at Laurel; more to give. Principled is training with a purpose for first start since August; very dangerous. Majority Rules debuts for Chad Brown; any questions?

THIRD: Miss Mystique compiled tight work tab for first start since December; primed and ready. Purrageous Dyna also is training sharply and would be aided by pace meltdown. Enthusiastic Gal is 3-for-3 on Belmont turf; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Intrepid Heart logged three tight works since winning second straight last time; call in intriguing Peter Pan. Global Campaign fired crisp, 5-furlong work on April 27; very interesting. Sir Winston owns fast back figures; more than good enough on best.

FIFTH: Duncastle owns speed and drops to lifetime low; rates close call. Rhode Island needed last and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very playable. Power Boss would be aided if pace gets hot and hectic. Quality Choice is working sharply for first start since October; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Have Another returns to dirt after tough-trip third on grass last time; never off board in five starts at Belmont. Lazarus Project delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; dangerous. Still Krz owns fast figures and makes third start of form cycle; must consider.

SEVENTH: Competitionofideas owns field's fastest final figures; price won't get pulse racing, however. Matty's Magnum owns a win on Belmont turf; price will be tempting. Homerique gets the meds and is training sharply for stateside debut for Chad Brown; easily could take this.

EIGHTH: Come Storming is fresh and owns swift late-pace figures on best efforts; call based on price potential. San Saria has trained with a purpose since non-threatening 11th in debut; improvement predicted. Mrs. Got Rocks endured rough trips when fourth in both starts; worth long look.

NINTH: Firenze Fire is 2-for-2 at Belmont Park and drilled three times since even third at Tampa; forward move expected. Skyler's Scramjet is speedy and will prove very tough on a soft lead. Recruiting Ready also is quick from gate and will benefit from cutback to 6 furlongs.

TENTH: Channel Marker is rested and could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Magic Wand could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Zulu Alpha packs powerful late wallop on best; must be factored into the mix.

ELEVENTH: Noble Cause was a willing second after chasing swift splits in last; call in wide-open nightcap. Elektronic was a close-up fourth after acting up at gate in same race as top selection; dangerous. Qian B C fired half-mile bullet since solid third in common April 18 dash; right in the thick of this. Daring Disguise moves to turf for Linda Rice; must consider.