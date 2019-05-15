Best Bet: FLEET IRISH (8); Best Value: MISS JEN (7)

FIRST: Whyisshesoolucky is speedy, rested and looms the controlling front-runner. Smiles From Sadie runs late and could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Solitary Gem has finished second in last two starts; must consider.

SECOND: Easy Banker is fleet-footed, returns to dirt and makes peak start of form cycle. Slamin Sami Brown makes quick return and moves to man track after non-threatening eighth in debut; improvement expected. Peggy Sue was second to a runaway winner n last; dangerous.

THIRD: Brittas Bay projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Bye Bye Nicky has finished second n both starts; runner-up again? Global Exchange compiled tight work tab for first start since last summer; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Say the Word logged three sharp works since useful third in last; more to come. Dundalk is quick from gate and could prove very tough on soft lead. Ninety One Assault will be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Remstin makes first start since gelded and low-profile rider helps ensure price. Sams Last Ghasp is fresh and owns favorable stalker's style; very dangerous. Great Going is approaching a peak effort; very interesting.

SIXTH: Missle Bomb notched swift half-mile work since clear-cut score in last; fires again. Loverboy Lou is 1-for-1 at Belmont; razor sharp and very playable. Creative Style has trained sharply since front-end win in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Miss Jen was a last-to-first winner in most recent on Tampa turf and owns a victory on Belmont sod. Barrel of Destiny owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts. Got the Gist is riding a two-race winning streak and could get early jump in field that's light on speed.

EIGHTH: Fleet Irish overcame slow splits when a hard-charging winner in last; pairs up. Stretch's Stone gets confident price hike after game placing in last. Analyze the Odds drops and is riding a forward line on the numbers; tempting.

NINTH: Inflection has drilled three times since improved sixth in last; more to give. Moo Lah needed last and could be aided by added ground; worth long look. Impazible Odds was an even third in first start since five-month layoff last time; must consider.

TENTH: Fair Regis projects as the quickest of the quick with Kendrick Carmouche aboard. Hay Field packs potent late wallop; very dangerous. Carrera Cat has been idle since New Year's Day but easily could romp on "A" effort.

ELEVENTH: Feel Glorious has won both stateside starts; late kick is difference. My Galina withstood sizzling splits when a front-end winner in debut; dangerous. Stillwater Cove fired 5-furlong bullet since last; big-time player. Eyeinthesky is speedy and sharp; must consider.

TWELFTH: Fleet Admiral is 0-for-18 but should move forward in second start since six-month absence. Bunyan's Axe has finished second in four of last five; minor spoils again? Legion Storm was a tough-trip third in last; consider. My Amanjena was sharp second in last; dangerous.