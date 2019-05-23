Best Bet: PULSATE (9); Best Value: SANDRA'S MINE (7)

FIRST: Now Is compiled tight work tab and is from a dam that has produced four turf winners; best guess. Karak was bought for $365k this past March; stay tuned to tote. No Nay Maybe concluded work tab with crisp half-mile breeze; must be factored into the mix.

SECOND: Thefinalcrazydude projects as the main speed in compact field. Proximate to Power regressed in last start after two fast-figured placings; very playable. Giant Boo Boo is fleet-footed and compiled sharp work slate for first start since November; must consider.

THIRD: Bustin Mach Four compiled strong training tab for first start since last summer; primed and ready. Blue Skies Forever could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Suremoney owns speed and drops to lifetime low; dangerous.

FOURTH: Hand Rail gets class relief after making menacing middle move in last; more to come. Shak's Hidden Gem drops and makes peak start of form cycle; dangerous. Sundrenched owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts; worth long look.

FIFTH: Ruvies in Time has drilled three times since hard-charging win in last; pairs up. Jazzy J was compromised by slow start when second to a repeat winner last out; very dangerous. Trouble for Skylar is quick from the gate and could prove very tough on soft lead.

SIXTH: Brooke Marie gets Lasix for first since last fall; career-best predicted. Positive Skew is a fresh and strongly-training runner from Chad Brown barn; be no surprise. Chelsea Cloisters owns a third and four seconds from last five starts; minor award again?

SEVENTH: Sandra's Mine was a two-move fifth in last; more in the tank in second start since February. Fight Night has been racing in SoCal and now makes first start versus NY-breds; big-time player. Fetching compiled sharp training tab for debut; follow the money.

EIGHTH: Tossup owns stalker's style that could be well served in wide-open maiden dash. Doll was an even third when favored in debut; very dangerous. Ratajkowski compiled bullet-riddled work slate for debut; could be the goods.

NINTH: Pulsate, a winner of last two starts, owns fast late-pace figures and should transfer razor-sharp form to grass. Pole Setter earned swift internal and final numbers when winning last at Keeneland; big-time threat. Mucho is speedy and could prove very tough to collar in turf debut; don't ignore.

TENTH: End Play is training with a purpose for first start in 99 days and logged two of four wins on Belmont sod. Battle Station is speedy, rested and easily could take this on a soft lead. Final Frontier owns stalker's style and is working sharply; dangerous. Commute ships in from Jersey for high-octane Jorge Navarro stable; must be factored into the mix.

