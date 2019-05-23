Best Bet: KEOTA (5); Best Value: DANIELLE'S PRIDE (7)

FIRST: Gypsum Johnny owns fast back figures and is riding a forward line on the numbers. Professor Snape bested top selection by nearly four lengths when a front-end winner on April 26; could certainly take another. Maimo also owns speed and makes third start of form cycle.

SECOND: Blue Jean Kitten is fresh and drops to lifetime low; set for breakthrough. Dolores Westworld owns fast late-pace figures on best; dangerous. Miss Rombauer needed last and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Not About the Nail took backward step in last after reeling off three straight wins; gets back on track on Sunday. Turn and Bern fired crisp half-mile work since last start; worth long look. Party in the Sand could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Amarone made forward move on the numbers in last; set for best in third start of form cycle. Joule was a clear-cut second in the slop last time; developing and dangerous. Pecatonica debuts for Christophe Clement; stay tuned to the tote.

FIFTH: Keota notched both wins on Belmont sod; more to come. Theodosia owns speed and should be favorably positioned at fat price; very interesting. Ladrona also is quick from gate and compiled three tight works since last start; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Blugrascat's Smile logged strong work for first start since 51-day freshener; call based on price potential in wide-open route. Three to Thirteen is fleet-footed and could play out as the controlling speed on the fence with aggressive ride. Big Gemmy notched rapid late-pace figure when a determined winner in last; very playable.

SEVENTH: Danielle's Pride lacks speed but makes quick return (eight days) and should improve in second start since six-month absence. Architect packs potent kick on "A" game and makes first start since moving to Linda Rice barn; very dangerous. Malarkey was a front-end winner on dirt in last and could transfer razor-sharp form to turf; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Zulu is training swiftly for high-powered Jorge Navarro stable; nice fit in first NYRA outing. Prompt has worked sharply since sit-and-pounce score on March 15; big-time player. Turco Bravo possess powerful late run on best efforts; must consider.

NINTH: Six Percent has trained with a purpose since non-threatening seventh in debut at Fair Grounds on March 16; drop in with NY-breds seals the deal. Bassman Dave fired 3-furlong bullet since fast-figured third in last; very dangerous. Cyber Currency debuts for Chad Brown after logging swift 5-furlong drill on May 17; could be the goods. Papa Jim was compromised by wide trip in last; price will be tempting.