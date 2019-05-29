Best Bet: CATCH A CAB (6); Best Value: SHANNON'S GIRL (5)

FIRST: Readyforprimetime logged fast late-pace figures in both starts; ready for winner's circle. Lonhtwist is quick from gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Vehement also owns speed and notched two, crisp works since last start.

SECOND: Zabava gets confident price hike after three sharp works this month; set for best. Cafe Americano lived up to heavy tote support when a clear-cut winner in debut; very dangerous. Style and Grace makes third start of form cycle after game placing in last; must consider.

THIRD: Halloween Horror gets class relief and owns field's fastest late-pace figures on best efforts. Ekhtibaar is fresh, drops and owns rapid back numbers; can take this if not damaged goods. Call Me tallied swift internal and final numbers when winning last; bounces today?

FOURTH: Skywriting regressed in last after fast-figured placing in previous start; rebounds. Highest Honors, a classic Chad Brown pattern, has trained strongly since second in key-race debut; paltry price is the problem. Sneads could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Shannon's Girl needed last and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; two, crisp half-mile works in the interim seal the deal. Teletype also needed last. drops and gets rider upgrade; dangerous. Getmotherarose is fleet-footed and could play out as the controlling speed.

SIXTH: Catch a Cab logged all three career wins on Belmont sod; three tight works this month seals it. Sycamore Lane outworked 136 rivals in two half-mile drills in preparation for this; very playable. Patriot Drive was a determined winner at this level on dirt last time; must be factored into the mix on any footing.

SEVENTH: Reed Kan gets class relief and projects as the swiftest of the swift with aggressive ride. Happy Farm owns fast numbers and gets confident price hike for Jason Servis; big-time player. Still Krz still can deliver fast-figured efforts when in the mood; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Clint Maroon is riding a three-race winning streak; keeps on giving. Social Paranoia was a close-up third in Grade 2 American Turf at Churchill Downs last out; dangerous. Henley's Joy makes third start of form cycle and owns competitive numbers on best efforts.

NINTH: Andarta is fleet-footed and could get the early jump in wide-open nightcap. Mama Mary also owns speed and is fresh and firing bullets; easily could be the top selection. Matzo Bella owns stalker's style and hails from Jason Servis stable; very dangerous. Something Joyful owns a win and a second in three starts on Belmont turf; big-time threat.