Best Bet: EL HERMANO (10); Best Value: POSSE NEEDED (9)

FIRST: Asher the Dasher displayed newfound speed when a much-improved sixth in last; more to come. Mandatory Payout was a game second in same last race as top selection; logical, short-priced player. Dr. Devera's Way is another that showed improved early foot in same May 10 dash as top two; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Crater Rim makes peak start of form cycle after speed-and-fade tightener in last; call based on price potential. Rossellini drops into maiden claimer after wide trip in last; very interesting. Moyne Spun is rested and quick from gate; front-end threat.

THIRD: Potomac is training sharply for first start in two months; primed and ready. Felix in Fabula was a strong second at this level in last; right in the thick of this. Mighty Manfred makes first start since claimed by Steve Asmussen; more than good enough on "A" game.

FOURTH: Seven Plus Seven regressed in last after game placing in debut; rebounds on Sunday. True Blue Giant drops after subpar effort in slop last time; dangerous on dry land. Wisecrack wheels back in a hurry after solid third last week; must consider.

FIFTH: Mom I Forgive You should pack amplified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Alley to Calvary is fresh and owns fast numbers on best efforts. Avocado Toast drops to lifetime low and should be favorably positioned near the front in bulky field.

SIXTH: Unsullied logged three tight works this month and owns advantageous stalker's style. Equal the Score is fleet-footed and pulls weight from the field; price will be tempting. Desert Lights gets class relief and owns field's fastest final numbers on best races; likely underlay.

SEVENTH: Azzedine was compromised by wide trip and soft splits when third in last; set for breakthrough at fat price. Channel Island logged solid late-pace figures in both starts; dangerous. Labeq is speedy and fired half-mile bullet since last start; worth long look. Rhode Island came up small when failing as the favorite in last; short odds once again.

EIGHTH: Calamity Kat tallied solid final fraction when a hard-charging second in last; more to give. Dispatcher logged fast late-pace figure when breaking maiden on Tampa turf in March; very interesting. Much Trouble consistently earns swift numbers; big-time player.

NINTH: Posse Needed is firing bullets for first start in seven weeks; both career wins at Belmont. Takecharge Mirella is riding a two-race winning streak; must consider. Bluegrass Jamboree owns speed and fast figures; be no surprise.

TENTH: El Hermano projects as the main speed in first grass start. Wacky Pal notched solid late-pace figure in debut on Gulfstream sod; very playable. Pier Forty needed last and owns fast back numbers; very interesting. Daddy Knows moves to turf for Linda Rice after hard-charging placing in debut in the slop; must be factored into the mix.