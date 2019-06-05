Best Bet: UNCLE ARTIE (2); Best Value: ABIDING STAR (12)

FIRST: Shadow Rider is training with a purpose for first start in 49 days. Potomac wheels back in a hurry after dominant win on Sunday; very dangerous. Sea Foam is fresh and owns stalker's style; must consider.

SECOND: Uncle Artie was compromised by soft flow when third in last; delivers career-best in third start of form cycle. Azzedine regressed in last after improved third in previous start; rebound threat. No Mans Land owns fast numbers on best efforts.

THIRD: Alwaysmining bounced in Preakness after reeling off six straight wins; back to winning ways. Still Dreaming packs solid late kick on best efforts. Outshine broke maiden at Belmont last spring; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Beau Recall owns fast late-pace figures and is riding a two-race winning streak. Got Stormy has got an advantageous stalker's style; dangerous. Rushing Fall owns seven wins and a second from eight starts; for chalk lovers only.

FIFTH: Escape Clause has won 20 of 31 starts and owns favorable stalker's style; call based on price. Come Dancing, 2-for-2 this year, has trained impressively since winning last. Midnight Bisou is fresh and more than good enough on "A" efforts.

SIXTH: World of Trouble is speedy and has won seven of last 10; call in ultra-contentious Jaipur. Disco Partner holds world record at 6 furlongs on turf and loves Belmont sod. Belvoir Bay ships in from SoCal for Peter Miller; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Queen of Beas failed to deliver best in slop at Churchill Downs last time; dry land is key. Serengeti Express could be ripe to regress after fast-figured win in Kentucky Oaks last time; handle with care at short odds. Guarana lived up to heavy tote support when a "geared down" 14-length winner in debut; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Landeskog looms the dominant speed in bulky Woody Stephens field. Honest Mischief tallied fast late-pace and final figures when breaking maiden by eight lengths last out; very dangerous. Much Better failed to fire when 55 cents on the dollar in the slop last time; more than good enough on best.

NINTH: Promises Fulfilled projects as the swiftest of the swift in ultra-deep Met Mile. McKinzie could be sitting in the catbird seat if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Mitole won sixth straight when a change-of-pace victor in last; right in the thick of this.

TENTH: Channel Marker was a determined winner in Man o' War last time; more to come. Bricks and Mortar tallied sharp score in Grade I Turf Classic at Churchill last out; obvious player. Olympico made eye-catching, last-to-first rally to win stateside debut in Fort Marcy; must be considered.

ELEVENTH: Joevia could play out as the controlling front-runner on the rail in Belmont Stakes that's light on speed. War of Will got redemption with sharp Preakness score; be no surprise. Tacitus was a tough-trip fourth in Kentucky Derby; logical, short-priced threat. Master Fencer made willing late run in Derby; juicy-priced exotics inclusion.

TWELFTH: Abiding Star gets confident price boost after front-running score in last; pairs up. Twisted Tom is 1-for-1 on Belmont turf; very interesting. Mr Maybe raced wide when second to top selection last time; don't ignore.

THIRTEENTH: War Story is fresh, training with a purpose and handles the 12-furlong trip. Rocketry makes peak start of form cycle and owns fast back figures. Marconi bested Rocketry by nearly three lengths when winning on May 9; right in the thick of this. Sonneteer drew off to more than seven-length win last out at Churchill Downs; razor-sharp and dangerous.











