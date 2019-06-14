TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Saturday, June 15

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: LUCKY BET (8); Best Value: CRASHING CONNIE (2)

FIRST: What's to Blame owns fast late-pace figures and fired 5-furlong bullet on June 3. Digital Footprint is training with a purpose for first start since August for Chad Brown; likely underlay. Azzedine is speedy and gets favorable cutback in distance; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Crashing Connie is firing bullets for first start since October; primed and ready. Our Super Nova could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Miss Hot Stones consistently logs fast figures; logical, short-priced threat.

THIRD: Mom's Kisses was compromised by slow getaway last time; class drop seals the deal. Gattino Marrone logged hard-charging maiden score in first outing on Belmont sod; very playable. Lila Ruth makes third start of form cycle; must consider.

FOURTH: Javelin should pack amplified kick with cutback to abbreviated dash. Fox Red regressed in last after game placing in previous start; very playable. Tale of Mist was a clear-cut winner in last; dangerous.

FIFTH: Herecomesyourman was pace and trip compromised when a fast-figured third in last; more to come. All Go was less than two lengths behind top selection on May 23 when a change-of-pace fourth; very interesting. Hills Pond is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SIXTH: Overtime Olivia is fresh and projects as the main speed with aggressive ride. Passporttovictory packs potent kick on best efforts; dangerous. Not About the Nail gets favorable cutback to sprint; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Hoboe tallied solid final fraction when a strong second in last; more to give in second start since December. Opry compiled sharp work slate for first start since November; worth long look. Morrison is fleet-footed and could play out as the dominant speed.

EIGHTH: Lucky Bet moves to grass after 13-length maiden win last time; transfers razor-sharp form to new footing. Thomond Park was victimized by poor start last time; must consider. Collins Ave delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency.

NINTH: Pauseforthecause logged eye-catching work tab for first start since April 17; outside post is the clincher. Leah's Dream is speedy and has won 10 of 26 starts; very dangerous. Midnight Disguise could be sitting in the catbird seat if fractions get fast and furious.

TENTH: Blood Red Sky endured tough trip when making first start since six-month layoff last time; throw deep in wide-open nightcap. Awesome Adversary has been the runner-up in last four starts; second again? Bunyan's Axe took backward step in last after three strong seconds in a row; rebound potential. My Amanjena, another that prefers minor awards, has worked two times since last placing.

