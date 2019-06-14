Best Bet: FORTUNE'S BOY (9); Best Value: ART THIEF (6)

FIRST: Swiping Dan gets favorable cutback in distance after displaying improved speed in last; more to come. Laura's Posse is rested and owns fast figures on best efforts. Flatexcel gets class relief and rider upgrade; must consider.

SECOND: Tiple should find turnback to 6 furlongs right in her wheelhouse; potent late kick predicted. Isabelle's Joy adds blinkers and needed last; forward move expected. Ghostly Beauty makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; dangerous.

THIRD: G Zap drops and owns fast back numbers; call based on price potential. Cause I'm Alex has finished second in last two starts; continues trend? Leitone takes suspicious plunge into bottom-of-the-barrel claimer; fire sale?

FOURTH: Six Percent notched swift late-pace figures in both starts; added ground is the clincher. Coolboy nearly stole it on the lead last time and may benefit from softer flow at longer trip on Sunday; very playable. Daddy Knows regressed in last after hard-charging placing in previous start; rebound threat.

FIFTH: Sentry compiled tight work tab for first start since January; primed and ready. Lemonist runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Royal Albert Hall has hit the board in four of last five starts; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Art Thief ships in from Jersey after logging deceptively fast final fractions in both starts at Monmouth; ready for the big time. Blue Jean Kitten has been the runner-up in three of last four starts; second again? General June was compromised by wide trip in last; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Roaming Union gets confident price hike after even third in last; set for best in third start of form cycle. Backsideofthemoon packs a solid late kick on "A" game; tempting. Timber Ghost is speedy and could capitalize on clear lead in compact field.

EIGHTH: Therapist was victimized by wide trip in last and is 4-for-5 on Belmont sod. Dr. Edgar is fleet-footed and could play out as the controlling front-runner; very dangerous. Gucci Factor got the best of top selection by nearly three lengths when winning Kingston Stakes last time; be no surprise.

NINTH: Fortune's Boy gets rider upgrade and returns to NY-bred ranks after non-stressful fifth in last; career-best predicted. Schwarbertown adds blinkers, moves to dirt and drops; dangerous. Mounted Cop owns speed and dons the shades; front-running threat. Blue Skies Forever logs competitive numbers on best efforts; price will be tempting.