Best Bet: XANTHIQUE (7); Best Value: REMSTIN (1)

FIRST: Remstin drops after even fifth in last; forward move predicted. Preternatural took back step in last after 10-length win in previous start; rebound threat. Alrahaal returns to dirt and cuts back to sprint; amplified kick expected.

SECOND: Performer is training sharply for first start since November; primed and ready. Halladay is another that's working strongly for first start since last fall; dangerous. Duncastle owns speed but lacks heart; mixed message.

THIRD: Free Kitty has won three of last four; three works since last start is the clincher. Tanya's Gem is fleet-footed and should offer generous odds; nice combination. Binti Al Nar could be sitting on breakthrough in third U.S. start; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Violent Point concluded work tab with half-mile bullet; best guess. Fierce Lady is from a high-percentage first-out barn; follow the money. Gotta Go Mo was bought for $425k this past March; could be the goods.

FIFTH: Scrutinize wheels back in a hurry (eight days) after much-improved fourth in last; call based on price. Ten Eyck tallied only win on Belmont grass; very interesting. Mo Gee is fresh and owns fast figures; likely underlay.

SIXTH: Risp has trained swiftly since failing to get the job done when favored in debut on May 4; recoups losses. Papa Jim is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Golani Brigade debuts for Chad Brown; any questions?

SEVENTH: Xanthique tallied solid final fraction when a clear-cut maiden winner in first grass start; more to come. Zandora chased swift splits when a strong fourth in last; dangerous. Clockstrikestwelve ships in after convincing score on Monmouth turf last time; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Light the Posse faces winner after overcoming wide trip to break maiden last time; up to the task. Foolish Ghost is quick from the gate and could prove very hard to collar on a soft lead; very playable. Elios Milos owns a win and a second from two starts but has been sidelined since last July; must take the good with the bad.

NINTH: Blowout owns field's fastest late-pace figures; short price is the problem. Feel Glorious was a tough-trip second in last after winning first two stateside starts; worth long look. Nova Sol made sustained rally when a hard-charging second in U.S. debut last time; must be factored into the mix.

TENTH: Deputy Flag projects as the main speed if race is moved to dirt. Suremoney also is quick from gate and must be considered on main track. Hudson Overpass was dueled into defeat last time out; price play in wide-open nightcap. Champagne Chills gets rider upgrade after close-up sixth in debut; very playable. Danzante displayed newfound speed in last; very interesting.