TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Sunday, June 23

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: ENDORSED (7); Best Value: FUNNY GUY (8)

FIRST: Alvernia notched clear-cut maiden score in first start on Belmont dirt; pairs up. Fancycase is training with a purpose for first start since August; very tempting. Ardara Belle owns speed and moves to main track; don't ignore.

SECOND: Strongerthanuknow debuts for potent (29 percent) first-out barn; best guess. Time Limit noticeably picked up the tempo in final workout; consider. Rewarded holds experience edge in field of newcomers; not worst place to land.

THIRD: Munchkin Money tallied swift late-pace figure when a game second in last; more to come. Inspeightof is speedy and makes turf debut for Jason Servis; very playable. Souper Striking also is quick from gate and makes peak start of form cycle; very interesting.

FOURTH: Quasar has trained sharply since solid second in last; more to give. Concerned compiled eye-catching work tab for debut; could be the goods. Paint It Green is another that's training swiftly for first start; follow the money.

FIFTH: Niko's Dream has drilled three times since determined maiden score in last; takes another. Newly Minted moves to grass after starting career with three straight wins; obvious threat. Kid Is Frosty, another making first turf start, never has been off the board in seven starts; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Justin Vision was a front-running third in debut; gets the call if able to escape AE list. Listentoyourheart compiled sneaky-good work slate; could be a runner. Cleon Jones debuts for Jeremiah Englehart; we know he could hit, but can he race?

SEVENTH: Endorsed logged solid training tab for first start since October; primed and ready. Fortune's Fool chased swift splits when a front-end maiden winner in last; dangerous. Fortin Hill fits the classic Chad Brown pattern (layoff runner with sharp workouts); be no surprise. Bernin' Thru Gold regressed in last after fast-figured win in previous start; bounce-back potential.  

EIGHTH: Funny Guy owns fast late-pace figures and is from a dam that has produced two turf winners; call based on price. Thorny Tale owns positional speed and should be well placed in bulky field. Blindwillie McTell owns three wins and two seconds from five starts; logical, short-priced player. Rinaldi was a good third after tough trip in debut; worth long look at long price.

NINTH: Tarallucci was compromised by wide trip when a strong fourth in last; forward move predicted. Mike's Girl failed to get the job done when third at 95 cents on the dollar last time; burns more cash on Sunday? Vitanza drops after speed and fade in debut; don't ignore. Smart Throb gets trainer upgrade and makes peak start of form cycle; very interesting.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees leftfielder Cameron Maybin is unable to make Maybin retains spot on Yankees' roster
RJ Barrett, right, poses with NBA commissioner Adam Knicks take Duke's RJ Barrett in NBA Draft
Justin Wright-Foreman on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman drafted by Jazz
Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and Mets Lennon: Disorganization the standard with Mets
Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery watches during the first Montgomery's MRI reveals shoulder inflammation
Catcher Gary Sanchez after fourth inning home run, Rieber: Sanchez realizing enormous potential
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search