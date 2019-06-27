TODAY'S PAPER
Best Bet: CLOONTIA (2); Best Value: RAPHAEL (4)

FIRST: Cavaradossi regressed in last after two solid efforts to start 4-year-old season; rebounds. Skywriting is speedy and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; dangerous. Final Say could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Cloontia tallied fast late-pace figure when third in last; move to come. Everybodylovesjames has logged wire-to-wire wins in last two starts; big-time, front-running threat once again. Gambler's Fallacy is a fresh and consistently-training runner from Chad Brown barn; be no surprise.

THIRD: Daring Disguise runs late and should be aided by additional furlong. Apex Predator is fleet-footed and gets favorable cutback; dangerous. Uncle Curly is another that should find 7-furlong distance to his liking; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Raphael notched improved internal numbers in last and cuts back to sprint; primed for breakthrough. Mandatory Payout broke maiden by more than eight lengths last out; razor-sharp and dangerous. Gleason is fresh and owns fast figures on "A" efforts; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Skychief wanted no part of sloppy surface last out; return to turf is key. Blacktop Legend is improving and makes third start of form cycle; very interesting. Rhode Island was a fast-figured second in last; logical, short-priced player.

SIXTH: Performer has trained sharply since heavily-bet debut last fall; addition of Lasix seals the deal. Lion Dance owns two seconds from three starts; runner-up again? One Eyed Jack debuts for Chad Brown after firing 5-furlong bullet to conclude work tab; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Too Charming could get the early jump in compact field that's light on speed. Uni is a Grade I stakes victor and has won five of last six starts; likely underlay. Binti Al Nar notched swift final fraction when a hard-charging second in last; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Jeltrin is riding a forward line on the numbers and owns faster back numbers; set for best. Dunbar Road has delivered strong efforts in all three starts; if chalk is your game. Safta pressed sizzling splits when a front-end maiden winner in last; speedy and dangerous.

NINTH: Shrink logged only win on Belmont sod and is working with a purpose for first start since last fall. Funny Money Honey owns stalker's style and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Brass Ring is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Getmotherarose fired half-mile bullet since clear-cut maiden score in last; right in the thick of this.

