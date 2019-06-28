TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Sunday, June 30

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: GALLANT BID (6); Best Value: RUNAWAY LUTE (7)

FIRST: Zabava takes significant price plunge and gets rider upgrade; best if not damaged goods. Mamma Dee owns fast late-pace figures on best; dangerous. Trixie's Time owns speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner.

SECOND: Cape Cod Diva passed horses at every call when a non-stressful fifth in debut; more to come. Honorable Rose should pack amplified kick with cutback to 7 furlongs; very playable. Kerry's Ring was a game, front-running second in last; big-time player.

THIRD: Professor Snape is quick from gate and projects as the controlling speed with aggressive ride. Shareholder Value is fresh and owns fast numbers on best efforts; be no surprise. Dannie's Deceiver packs potent late punch on best efforts; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Morality Clause was pace and trip compromised when third in debut; forward move predicted. Yellen broke sharply from gate when dueled into defeat in debut; dangerous. Livin At the Beach makes first start after noticeably picking up the tempo in final workout; very interesting.

FIFTH: Preston Court drops and returns to dirt after change-of-pace sixth in last; call based on price. Suremoney owns speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Neper should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to sprint.

SIXTH: Gallant Bid has trained with a purpose since making last-to-first rally to break maiden in March; switch to sod plays to strength. Cardiac KItten is from a dam that has thrown four turf winners; worth long look. Much Trouble makes first start for Mike Maker barn after clear-cut victory in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Runaway Lute owns sprinter's speed and is training swiftly for first start in more than two months; primed for best. Mr. Buff owns fast pace and final figures and logged three tight works since last start; very dangerous. Twisted Tom makes third start of form cycle and owns fast back numbers; very interesting. 

EIGHTH: Mo Gee consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures; set for breakthrough in first start since claimed by Joe Sharp stable. Honorable Hero owns speed and adds blinkers' serious, front-end player. Coral Legacy was an even fifth in first start since six-month layoff; don't ignore. Stock Trade was a clear-cut second in last; must be factored into the mix.

