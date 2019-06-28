Best Bet: AUNT BABE (2); Best Value: PURE PRAISE (4)

FIRST: Midnitesalright regressed in last after front-end score in previous start; rebounds. Simona is another that took backward step in most recent after winning two starts back; dangerous. Jazzy J owns competitive back numbers; don't ignore.

SECOND: Aunt Babe tallied improved internal numbers in last; forward move predicted. Timely Tradition delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; big-time player. Hay Field is rested and owns fast numbers on "A" game; must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Third Edition owns field's fastest late-pace figures; tight, recent work tab seals the deal. Felix the Fox has finished second in five of eight starts; runner-up again? Overbold is speedy and could prove very tough to collar on a soft lead.

FOURTH: Pure Praise outworked 89 rivals in half-mile drill at Spa last week; ready to rumble. Annie Rocks packs potent late kick on best efforts; dangerous. Hoponthebusgus is a three-time winner on Belmont sod; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Talk You Out of It is the fastest of those who have started. Avuncular is training with a purpose for debut; stay tuned to the tote. Critical Decision is another with sharp work tab; could be the goods.

SIXTH: Creative Style was too close to bruising pace last out; cutback to sprint is the key. Shamrocked bounced in last start after fast-figured win two back; very playable. Senor Jobim owns fast numbers and favorable stalker's style; dangerous.

SEVENTH: Maraud compiled solid work slate for first start in 60 days; was a winner after similar layoff last winter. Therapist packs strong late wallop and owns four wins on Belmont sod; easily could take this. Lucullan, another Belmont turf lover (two wins, a second and a third in four starts), broke maiden on this course and distance in summer of '17; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Bustin Mach Four broke maiden by more than six lengths when winning last at 35 cents on the dollar better price on Wednesday. Quest for Fire owns speed and fast figures but has displayed a lack of staying power in recent starts; must take the good with the bad. Talent Scout plunges sharply in price in first start since claimed by Linda Rice; fire sale? Heyitsnricopalazo compiled consistent workout string for first start since gelded; price will be tempting.