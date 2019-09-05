Best Bet: SIR BALLANTINE (4); Best Value: MOVIE SCORE (2)

FIRST: Coolboy is speedy and fired half-mile bullet on Aug. 31; wire to wire. Qian B C runs late and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Hudson Overpass has finished second in last two; must consider.

SECOND: Movie Score tallied improved internal numbers in last; primed for breakthrough. Needs No Ice drops and owns fast back numbers; dangerous. Incredible Miss owns speed and should be aided by cutback in distance.

THIRD: Oroscope adds blinkers and projects as the controlling speed with aggressive ride. Standup should pack intensified wallop with turnback to sprint. Happy Home compiled tight work tab for first start in 19 months; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Sir Ballantine makes quick return for new barn after hard-charging score just two weeks ago; pairs up. Regalin is riding a two-race winning streak; very dangerous. Javelin packs potent kick on "A" efforts; don't overlook.

FIFTH: Maxwell Esquire logged rapid late-pace figure when a clear-cut second in debut; more to come. Brilliant Brooks starts from the fence and should be favorably positioned near the front; very interesting. Turbo Drive has hit the board in three of four starts; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Tradeable is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures; additional sixteenth plays to strength. Birthday Gift was trapped behind wall of horses when a strong second in last; very playable. Andarta is quick from gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SEVENTH: Maedean compiled sharp work tab for debut; ready to roll. Abilene Trail was an even third in debut; forward move predicted. Miss Marissa was a front-end second in last; big-time threat.

EIGHTH: No Bang No Boom, 1-for-1 on Belmont turf, could get the early jump in bulky field. Pulsate packs potent late kick on best efforts and looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Neverland Rock is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

NINTH: Aristocratic owns sprinter's speed and could capitalize on unchallenged lead in wide-open nightcap. Golden Spear was a determined winner for this price in last on Spa sod; very dangerous. Less Than Perfect exits front-running score in last at Presque Isle Downs; don't ignore. Gosilently, another that won last start, has never been off the board in four tries on Belmont turf; right in the thick of this.