SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Saturday, Sept. 14

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: SOMETHING JOYFUL (11); Best Value: RISKY SOUR (5)

FIRST: Orpheus should pack enhanced kick with cutback to sprint. Professor Snape outworked 81 rivals in half-mile drill last week; very interesting. Getoffmyback drops and makes third start of form cycle; dangerous. Chosen One Elijah is competitive on best efforts.

SECOND: Causforcelebration has trained sharply since improved placing in last; more to come. Big Wonder is the one that must be caught; speedy and dangerous. The Happy Giant owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts; must consider.

THIRD: Fuel the Bern projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive rider aboard. Build to Suit was a fast-figured second in last; be no surprise. Eye Luv Lulu drops and owns fast back numbers; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Saratoga Beauty made forward move on the numbers when a front-running third in last; headed in right direction. Adorable Maya was a useful fourt h in debut; worth long look. Dancing Kiki noticeably picked up the tempo in final drill; follow the money.

FIFTH: Risky Sour regressed in last after fast-figured placing in previous start; rebounds. Scrutinize is riding a forward line on the form parameters; very playable at beefy price. No Regrets has finished second in three of last four starts; runner-up again?  Honorable Hero could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SIXTH: Gray Haze was a hard-charging third after poor start in debut; call based on price potential. Secondary Market logged three tight works for second start for Chad Brown; probable underlay. New Day Dawning compiled swift work tab; stay tuned to the tote.

SEVENTH: Wicked Amber made late-run when third at shorter trip last time; added ground is the key. Indochine, also third in last, logged three tightly grouped works in the interim; dangerous. Look Me Over is from a dam that has produced a turf winner; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Connectivity tallied quick final fraction when second last out; more to give. Morelikelythannot fits the classic Chad Brown pattern (rested and training forwardly); very dangerous. Keota owns three wins from five starts on Belmont sod; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Invest compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since May; 1-for-1 at Belmont Park. Amundson tallied swift internal and final numbers in last; big-time player. New York Hero makes first start since gelded; very interesting.

TENTH: Feel Glorious gets class relief after logging deceptively fast late-pace figure in last; half-mile work last week is the clincher. Blowout, 1-for-1 on Belmont sod, has hit the board in all six starts. Seek and Destroy has won four of last five starts; must be factored into the mix.

ELEVENTH: Something Joyful notched only win on Belmont grass and is training strongly for first start in 45 days; primed and ready. Shanghai Bonnie is fleet-footed and could prove very tough with soft fractions. Appreciate packs potent kick on "A" effort; don't ignore. Andretta took backward step in last after game victory in previous start; bounce-back potential.

