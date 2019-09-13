Best Bet: LEAKY CUP (9); Best Value: SAMADI SKY (10)

FIRST: Dazzling Speed is speedy and could play out as the controlling front-runner. Peggy Sue logged only win at Belmont Park; consider. Flying Pleasantly could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Alphatest returns to maiden-claiming ranks after regressing in last; bounce-back effort on Sunday. Daring Disguise also took backward step in last after fast-figure effort in prior; dangerous. Prince Halo has delivered his best efforts on Belmont sod; very interesting.

THIRD: Chipolata has benefit of the rail on tight-turned turf course. Scottish Jig is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Sky Full of Stars drops and makes third start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Tequila Fog drops into maiden claimer after useful fourth in debut; more to come. Top Hat Invasion gets Lasix after speed and fade in debut; worth long look. High School Crush compiled sharp work tab for first start; stay tuned to the tote.

FIFTH: Tayler's the Boss owns sprinter's speed and could get early jump in bulky field; throw deep. Golconda returns from freshener for Jason Servis; must respect. Psalmody was a game second in last; logical, short-priced player. Tequila Sunday was second after bad start last time; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Missle Bomb was dueled into defeat last time; softer flow predicted. Sicilia Mike packs potent kick on best efforts; very playable. Fortune's Fool is fleet-footed and fresh; big-time front-end threat.

SEVENTH: Mr. Alec logged two 5-furlong works since clear-cut placing in debut at Monmouth; ready for prime time. Shennan gets blinkers for third stateside start; very dangerous. Tiberius Mercurius has trained sharply since strong second in last; could easily take this. Asdaaf displayed improved speed in last; don't overlook.

EIGHTH: Dream Bigger compiled three sharp drills since finishing 14 lengths clear for second in debut; more to give. Harris Bay noticeably picked up the tempo in final workout; could be a runner. Big Package has shown flashes of ability in A.M. drills; follow the money.

NINTH: Leaky Cup moves to grass after fast-figured, front-running score on dirt last time; transfers razor-sharp form. Outrageous Bet runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Dowse's Beach is riding a two-race winning streak for Jason Servis; be no surprise.

TENTH: Samadi Sky made menacing middle move and flattened in first start since four-month absence last time; tighter on Sunday. Dalarna is 1-for-1 on Belmont turf, but gets suspicious price plunge for first outing in nearly seven months; mixed message. Colonel Tom is speedy and rested; dangerous. Coltandmississippi should pack intensified wallop with cutback to sprint; must be factored into the mix.