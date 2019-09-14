Best Bet: MYSTICAL SONG (6); Best Value: AMANDA LANE (4)

FIRST: NYRA starts the day with a total throwaway race (steeplechase). No reason for such events on a parimutuel wagering card. The selections, with no enthusiasm. Teodoro. Snap Decision. City Dreamer.

SECOND: Ninth of April drops into maiden claimer after displaying improved speed in last. Blues City showed improved kick in last and could be aided by longer trip. O'Bushido failed to deliver when favored in debut; recoups losses?

THIRD: Take Charge Aubrey owns sprinter's speed and could get the early jump in compact field. Smooth With a Kick fired half-mile bullet since regressing in the slop last out; rebound potential. Off Topic could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Amanda Lane makes third start of form cycle and was a determined victor on Belmont turf this past spring; call based on price potential. Factoring never factored into the mix last time but drops and owns win on Belmont sod; improvement predicted. Golconda is fresh and hails from Jason Servis stable; be no surprise.

FIFTH: Risp returns to grass after speed-and-fade prep in last; three tight works in the interim seal the deal. Jimmy Jazz should pack enhanced late kick with cutback to mile; very interesting. Wild Boar is riding a forward line on the numbers; worth long look.

SIXTH: Mystical Song is training with a purpose for first start since June; primed for breakthrough. Bourbon Mission was a hard-charging third after rough start last out; dangerous. Remstin wheels back in a hurry after even fifth last week; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Fierce Lady appears to hold an edge on late-pace and final figures. Time Limit was a game second when beaten by just a neck by top selection last out; very dangerous. Irish Danzig visually impressed when winning debut by an eased up nine lengths; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Like You moves to grass after clear-cut placing behind an 11-length winner in debut; rates close call in wide-open nightcap. Theitalianamerican owns fast late-pace figures and switch to turf could play to strength. Fame to Famous made incremental move on the numbers in two career starts; developing and dangerous. Get Smokin compiled tight work tab since willing third in first start; must be factored into the mix.