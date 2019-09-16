Best Bet: CLASSIC COVEY (5); Best Value: STANHOPE (8)

FIRST: Tequila Sunday was a change-of-pace second after poor start last time; amplified kick at slightly shorter trip. Camorra is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Tayler's the Boss owns competitive numbers on best efforts; don't ignore.

SECOND: Archumybaby wheels back quickly after determined win two weeks ago; rates close call. Shimmering Moon needed last and owns fast back figures; very dangerous. Mo Flash makes third start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Moonachie was an eye-catching 10-length winner in debut; speed of the speed. Cleon Jones runs late and could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. City Man is 2-for-2 and could easily take another; be no surprise.

FOURTH: Jimi Bags is fleet-footed and fresh; main speed with aggressive ride. Ebullient owns stalker's style and could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Science Fiction was an even fourth in first start since four-month layoff; worth long look.

FIFTH: Classic Covey is rested and owns two wins on Belmont sod; primed for best. Mo Maverick is speedy and drops; very playable. Westerland compiled four tight works since last start; very interesting.

SIXTH: Comic has trained sharply since speed and fade in debut; duly tightened. Charreada returns to dirt and should pack intensified wallop; big-time stretch threat. Lifetime Memory is firing bullets for debut; could be a runner.

SEVENTH: Noble Indy is quick from gate and could capitalize on unchallenged lead in compact field that's light on front-runners; 5-furlong bullet seals the deal. Devamani owns fast late-pace figures and should be ideally positioned if pace meltdown ensues. Monarchs Glen is fresh and gets class relief; must be factored into the mix.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Stanhope is fleet-footed and compiled solid work tab for first grass start; wire to wire. Dante's Fire made strong rally when second to a runaway winner in debut; very dangerous. Noble Emotion was an even fourth in debut and hails from potent second-out stable; worth long look. Michael's Bad Boy and Prince of Pharoahs both concluded their work slates with bullet drills; stay tuned to the tote.