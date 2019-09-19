TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Sunday, Sept. 22

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: SMACK (4); Best Value: WAR CANOE (9)

FIRST: Jewel Can Disco is training with a purpose for first start in seven weeks; class drop seals the deal. O Shea Can U See also gets class relief and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. H Man owns fast back numbers; must consider.

SECOND: Blahnik makes quick return (16 days) and returns to maiden-claiming ranks; call based on price. Shannon's Girl owns four seconds from eight starts; minor award again? To a Friend should be aided by cutback to sprint; consider.

THIRD: Come Dancing tallied fast late-pace figure when winning Grade 1 Ballerina last time; pairs up. Carrera Cati s speedy and has won five of last six; dangerous. Minit to Stardom also is fleet-footed and will prove tough if able to shake clear early.

FOURTH: Smack compiled tight work tab for first start since January; Christophe Clement barn is capable off the bench. Tan and Tight owns two seconds and a third from three starts; logical, short-priced threat. My Happy Place moves to grass after fast-figured third in last; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Bramble Queen lost a head bob for all the money when a game second in last; more to give in third start of form cycle. Arch of Troy got the better of top selection when a winner on Aug. 30; dangerous. Reversethedecision (fast late-pace figures) and Complicit (loves Belmont sod) are uncoupled runners from Chad Brown stable; neither would be a surprise.

SIXTH: Firenze Freedom was a useful fourth in key-race debut; forward move predicted. Never Heard of Her was a clear-cut second to a runaway winner in last; easily could take this. Imincomunicado gets the meds for second career start; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Gucci Factor was freshened for three months after winning three in a row ; primed for return. Voodoo Song is speedy, rested and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Therapist owns four wins from six starts on Belmont turf; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Carrizo tallied fast internal and final numbers when winning last; more to come. Alisio is fleet-footed and needed last; tighter on Sunday. Stonesintheroad also is quick from gate and adds blinkers; may play out as the speed of the speed.

NINTH: War Canoe makes first start for Linda Rice after good-looking score in last; returns quick dividends for new barn. Wegetsdamunnys was pace and position compromised in last; worth long look. Belle of the Spa was a determined front-end winner in last; don't overlook.

TENTH: Uncle Curly logged solid final fraction when breaking maiden on Widener course this past summer; tight work tab is the clincher. Saratoga Colonel wanted no part of sloppy surface at Spa last time but notched only win on Belmont grass; price will be tempting. Dashing Dan owns speed and could prove very tough to collar on an uncontested lead. Southern King was a fast-closing third in lone turf start; must be factored into the mix.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist looks on during the Lundqvist on board with team's plan to play him less
Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants Sunday marks Giants' start of Barkley and Jones
Domingo German of the Yankees stands on the Popper: German situation casts pall over Yankees
Daniel Jones and Pat Shurmur are now a Glauber: Shurmur, Jones a package deal
Giants head coach Pat Shurmur speaks with the Giants cancel Shurmur's weekly spot with Francesa
Domingo German of the Yankees pitches against the Yanks' German placed on leave under joint DV policy
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search