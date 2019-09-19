Best Bet: SMACK (4); Best Value: WAR CANOE (9)

FIRST: Jewel Can Disco is training with a purpose for first start in seven weeks; class drop seals the deal. O Shea Can U See also gets class relief and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. H Man owns fast back numbers; must consider.

SECOND: Blahnik makes quick return (16 days) and returns to maiden-claiming ranks; call based on price. Shannon's Girl owns four seconds from eight starts; minor award again? To a Friend should be aided by cutback to sprint; consider.

THIRD: Come Dancing tallied fast late-pace figure when winning Grade 1 Ballerina last time; pairs up. Carrera Cati s speedy and has won five of last six; dangerous. Minit to Stardom also is fleet-footed and will prove tough if able to shake clear early.

FOURTH: Smack compiled tight work tab for first start since January; Christophe Clement barn is capable off the bench. Tan and Tight owns two seconds and a third from three starts; logical, short-priced threat. My Happy Place moves to grass after fast-figured third in last; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Bramble Queen lost a head bob for all the money when a game second in last; more to give in third start of form cycle. Arch of Troy got the better of top selection when a winner on Aug. 30; dangerous. Reversethedecision (fast late-pace figures) and Complicit (loves Belmont sod) are uncoupled runners from Chad Brown stable; neither would be a surprise.

SIXTH: Firenze Freedom was a useful fourth in key-race debut; forward move predicted. Never Heard of Her was a clear-cut second to a runaway winner in last; easily could take this. Imincomunicado gets the meds for second career start; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Gucci Factor was freshened for three months after winning three in a row ; primed for return. Voodoo Song is speedy, rested and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Therapist owns four wins from six starts on Belmont turf; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Carrizo tallied fast internal and final numbers when winning last; more to come. Alisio is fleet-footed and needed last; tighter on Sunday. Stonesintheroad also is quick from gate and adds blinkers; may play out as the speed of the speed.

NINTH: War Canoe makes first start for Linda Rice after good-looking score in last; returns quick dividends for new barn. Wegetsdamunnys was pace and position compromised in last; worth long look. Belle of the Spa was a determined front-end winner in last; don't overlook.

TENTH: Uncle Curly logged solid final fraction when breaking maiden on Widener course this past summer; tight work tab is the clincher. Saratoga Colonel wanted no part of sloppy surface at Spa last time but notched only win on Belmont grass; price will be tempting. Dashing Dan owns speed and could prove very tough to collar on an uncontested lead. Southern King was a fast-closing third in lone turf start; must be factored into the mix.