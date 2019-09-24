Best Bet: DOUPS POINT (6); Best Value: MAZMANIA (3)

FIRST: Dream'n Demon gets Lasix after useful fourth in debut; main speed in weak opener. Flying Pleasantly needed last and could be aided by pace meltdown; price will be tempting. Oso Negro makes first start since gelded; big-time player.

SECOND: D'ambrosio has been idle since January but logged lone victory after similar layoff in fall of 2018; history repeats. Mandatory Payout exits fast-figured placing in last; logical, short-priced player. Bustin Hoffman regressed on sloppy surface last out; return to dry land is key.

THIRD: Mazmania tallied rapid late-pace figure when racing wide in last; amplified kick with cutback to shorter sprint. Shimmering Moon is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Riot Worthy owns a win, two seconds and two thirds from last five starts; must use in exotics.

FOURTH: Beyond Brown is from a dam that has produced two turf winners; it's in the DNA. More Glitter, another with two siblings that won on grass, should improve after an even third in debut; very dangerous. Courageous Girl displayed improved speed in last; developing and dangerous.

FIFTH: Leading Factor, from a dam that has thrown three grass winners, is training sharply for first start. King's Honor adds blinkers for potent second-out stable (Jonathan Thomas); improvement predicted. Turned Aside was an even third in debut; very dangerous. Now Is was a hard-charging second last time; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Doups Point logged three tight works since tough-trip third in last; intensified wallop with cutback to shorter route. Six Percent bested a next-out winner when a clear-cut second in last; very playable. Beachside makes first start since gelded; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Kitten's Covergirl is rested, training swiftly and projects as the main speed with aggressive rider aboard. Posse Needed could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Annie Rocks makes quick return (13 days) and is another that would be aided by fast fractions; don't overlook.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Dull Knife drops, dons the shades, gets favorable turnback to sprint; all systems go. Jack the Cat owns a win and a second in two starts on Belmont sod; very dangerous. Bronxville is speedy and can prove tough to collar on a soft lead; worth long look. No Regrets has finished second in four of last five starts; minor award again?