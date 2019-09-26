Best Bet: MAIDEN BEAUTY (1); Best Value: LONHTWIST (3)

FIRST: Maiden Beauty should pack amplified kick with cutback to sprint. Puffery displayed improved speed in last; dangerous. Our Super Nova fired crisp half-mile work for first start since June; worth long look.

SECOND: Go Rudy Go has trained sharply since speed and fade in debut. First Deputy fired 5-furlong bullet since last start; big-time player. Hellbender is working strongly for first outing; follow the money.

THIRD: Lonhtwist tallied fast late-pace figure after rough start in last; career-best predicted. Everyonelovesjames is fleet-footed and should be aided by cutback in distance. Quarky also owns speed and could prove very tough if able to hold inside position.

FOURTH: Firenze Fire owns three wins from four starts at Belmont Park; favorable outside post seals the deal. Imperial Hint is fresh, training swiftly and owns rapid final numbers; be no surprise. American Power is riding a three-race winning streak; must consider.

FIFTH: Our Little Jewel was pace and trip compromised when second in last; more to come. Laughable should be tighter after speed and fade in debut. Boxer Rebellion makes second career start for Chad Brown; need more?

SIXTH: Vaya Con Dios is speedy and is the only member of 10-horse field to have started. Flatter Me compiled eye-catching work slate; could be a runner. Trash Talker is another that's training strongly for debut; charting a must.

SEVENTH: First Appeal is drilling with a purpose and owns three wins on Belmont sod. Stonefactor is speedy and 1-for-1 on Belmont turf; very dangerous. Saratoga Treasure could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Midnight Bisou has won six in a row; Beldame that's suitable for watching only. Vexatious has finished second in last two starts; runner-up again? Wow Cat makes third start of form cycle and owns fast back figures.

NINTH: Structor notched swift final fraction when living up to heavy tote support to win debut; more to give. Our Country regressed in last after much-the-best win in previous start; rebound threat. No Word has trained sharply since clear-cut score in first start; must be factored into the mix.

TENTH: Code of Honor visually impressed when winning Travers; adds Jockey Club Gold Cup to resume. Preservationist is speedy and owns fast figures; be no surprise. Tacitus has finished second as the favorite in last three starts; disappoints again?

ELEVENTH: Perceived has trained strongly since tough-trip fifth in debut this past June; breakthrough effort predicted. Chantry Flats, another that's working swiftly, notched three seconds and a third from last four starts; dangerous. Dillon Rocks is quick from gate and has top-notch front-end rider (Kendrick Carmouche) at the helm; worth long look. Malthael logged fast-figured placings in two of three starts on Belmont sod; right in the thick of this.