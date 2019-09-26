Best Bet: BAREEQA (1); Best Value: BUSTIN SCORES (5)

FIRST: Bareeqa gets price hike after determined score in last; keeps on giving. Awesome Quick is quick and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Annie Rocks runs late and could impact if fractions get fast and furious.

SECOND: Coolboy wheels back in a hurry after speed and fade this past Thursday; set for best in third start of form cycle. Odin's Steed is training sharply for first start in 15 months; dangerous. Seven Is Heaven is fresh and owns fast numbers; logical, short-price player.

THIRD: Chillinwithfriends drops after wide trip last out; 1-for-1 at Belmont Park. Paynter Fest broke maiden by 20 lengths in the slop at Monmouth last time; very playable. Pecan Pattie goes turf to dirt and owns fast back numbers; be no surprise.

FOURTH: Duress logged fast final fractions in both starts; set for best in first outing since claimed. Red Mule is fleet-footed and could play out as the speed of the speed. Mr. Mike is training consistently for first start since gelded; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Bustin Scores tallied swift late-pace figure when a strong second in last; more to give. Sweet Meadow Mist regressed in last after fast-numbered fourth in previous start; bounce-back threat. Its a Chance notched rapid 5-furlong drill for first start since July; worth long look.

SIXTH: Freddymo Factor is fresh, adds blinkers and is training with a purpose; career-best predicted. Plink Freud hails from suddenly-live Tom Bush barn; very playable. Winifred J logged a second and three thirds from last five starts; exotics player.

SEVENTH: Performer earned fast final fractions when winning last two starts and outworked 69 rivals in half-mile drill last week; more to come. Mihos compiled six tightly grouped works for first start since July; very interesting. Grumps Little Tots is quick from gate and could play out as the controlling front-runner.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Crystalle unleashed last-to-first rallies to win both starts; more to give. Ava K's Girl has trained with a purpose since making sustained run to win debut; very dangerous. My Sassy Sarah notched fast-figured maiden win in first start on Belmont sod; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: What's to Blame drops after tough-trip fourth in last; call in weak nightcap. Camouflaged Kisser displayed improved speed in last and should be tighter in second start since two-month layoff. English Humor makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; price will be tempting. Loaded Joe logged two seconds and two thirds from four starts in SoCal; logical contender. Big Wonder is speedy and rates a puncher's chance at a beefy ticket.