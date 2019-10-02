TODAY'S PAPER
Best Bet: U.S. ARMY CORPS (11); Best Value: HERE COMES JACKIE (3)

FIRST: My Roxy Girl gets slight cutback in distance after game placing in last; amplified kick predicted. Timely Tradition owns a win, three seconds and two thirds from last six starts; logical player. Jump for Joy exits front-end score in last; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Hold My Call is speedy and adds blinkers; controlling front-runner. Shandian drops and returns to dirt; stretch threat. Blues City showed improved speed in last; must consider.

THIRD: Here Comes Jackie tallied swift late-pace figure when winning last; pairs up. Kressie gets class relief and is a three-time winner on Belmont sod; dangerous. Goodbye Brockley also has delivered his best efforts on Belmont turf; worth long look at long price.

FOURTH: Water White compiled five tight works since speed and fade in debut; improvement predicted. Always a Queen also has trained sharply since useful fifth in first start; very playable. Maedean was compromised by wide trip in debut; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Hawkish packs potent late wallop and is training with a purpose for first start since May. Gidu is fleet-footed and could prove very tough to collar on a soft lead; very dangerous. Shekky Shebaz is riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Alms wheels back in a hurry after good-looking victory in debut on Sept. 19; more to come. Time Limit is quick from gate and could capitalize on unchallenged lead. Karak, 1-for-1 on Belmont grass, has won both U.S. starts; big-time player.

SEVENTH: Tapage fired two bullet works since making middle move and fading in debut; duly tightened. Hard Sting sheds the shades and moves to dirt; wake-up potential. Sonneman has drilled three times since clear-cut second in last; logical contender

EIGHTH: Seismic Wave was pace and trip compromised when a better-than-it-looks third in last; added sixteenth plays to strength. A Thread of Blue is speedy and makes third start of form cycle; big-time, front-running player. Digital Age cuts back to more appropriate distance after subpar effort in last; very dangerous.

NINTH: Sadler's Joy should receive the necessary pace help to facilitate late kick in wide-open Turf Classic. Ya Primo makes third stateside start after displaying improved speed in last; worth long look. Arklow owns fast numbers on "A" efforts; don't ignore.

TENTH: Three Technique logged rapid final fraction when an impressive maiden winner last time; keeps on giving. Gozilla logged three strong workouts since being done in by hot fractions in Hopeful last time; serious speed threat. Green Light Go is training sharply and has yet to taste defeat in two starts; right in the thick of contentious Champagne.

ELEVENTH: U.S. Army Corps notched six tightly grouped works since even fourth in debut on Aug. 3; fitter on Saturday. Sul Moon logged fast late-pace figures when second in both starts; be no surprise. Conglomerate debuts for Chad Brown; any questions? War Stopper shows work slate that culminated with eye-catching 5-furlong bullet; could be the goods.

