Best Bet: MANOFFIRE (4); Best Value: EVAN'S NICE NOW (2)

FIRST: Amos tallied fast late-pace figure when a hard-charging fourth in last; more to come. Sandra's Mine is speedy and hails from suddenly-live Tom Bush barn; dangerous. Marquet Legacy makes third start of form cycle after sharp second in last; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Evan's Nice Now is quick from the gate and drops; career-best predicted. Prairie Fire is riding a two-race winning streak; very dangerous. Parlapiano owns fast back numbers; price will be tempting.

THIRD: Devamani consistently logs fast final fractions; class drop seals the deal. Red Right Hand has won three of last four; big-time player. Unleveraged was compromised by poor start in last; must be considered.

FOURTH: Manoffire was a useful ninth in first start since year-long layoff last time; forward move expected. Startup Nation packs potent kick but has finished second in last two starts; must take the good with the bad. Whatawonderflworld is training with a purpose for first start in more than a year; worth long look.

FIFTH: Mebs Web fired bullet work since improved fifth in last start; move development on tap. Be Magic logged four tightly grouped works since late-running fifth in debut; very playable. Top Hat Invasion owns speed, adds blinkers and has top-notch front-end rider aboard; serious player.

SIXTH: Thisismytime was a pace-pressing third in debut; needs to escape AE list. Kansas Kis drilled three times since late-running third in first start; dangerous. Good Shabbos has finished second in all three starts; minor award again? Summer Belief compiled eye-catching work slate for first start; could be a runner.

SEVENTH: Embolden exits two front-running wins at Colonial Downs; speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Four Wheel Drive lived up to heavy tote support when a clear-cut winner as the favorite in debut at Colonial; very dangerous. Freewheeler won by more than five lengths in first start at Spa; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Sistercharlie has won five straight Grade 1 stakes; Flower Bowl that's suitable for watching only. Thais is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Mrs. Sippy was a determined winner in first U.S. start; must be considered.

NINTH: Slam Dunk has worked swiftly since game placing in maiden race last out; ready for prime time. Frank's Rockette was a strong second in Spinaway last time; be no surprise. Quality Response ships in for Bob Baffert off impressive wins in both starts; likely underlay.

TENTH: No More Miracles gets additional furlong after notching fast final fraction in last; needs scratches to get in. Daring Disguise, also on AE list, was compromised by wide trip in last. Awesome Adversary is fresh and should pack amplified kick with cutback to sprint; very playable. Zechariah makes first start since moving to Jonathan Thomas barn; very interesting. Seven Plus Seven is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Big Wonder also is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix.