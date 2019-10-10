Best Bet: MO DIDDLEY (3); Best Value: MOMINOU (7)

FIRST: Tiz Epic was a clear-cut second in debut; timid call in seven-horse field with four newcomers. Fortune's Girl displayed improved speed in last; developing and dangerous. Annoula has shown some ability in the mornings; follow the money.

SECOND: Retro Street owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts; tight work tab seals the deal. Tempers Way is speedy and could prove tough on a soft lead. Bronco Sally is training with a purpose for first start in seven weeks; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Mo Diddley gets confident price hike after front-running score in last; more to come. Gypsum Johnny could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Candid Desire never got going in slop last out; dangerous on dry land.

FOURTH: Saratoga Treasure was a visually impressive winner in last; keeps on giving. Zalia made strong late run when second in last; more in tank in second start since 11-month layoff. Honey I'm Good is fleet-footed and must be considered.

FIFTH: Brush Country wheels back in a hurry after even fourth just 10 days ago; forward move predicted. Seanow, a front-running winner in last, drops in first start since claimed; mixed message. Ari's Naughty Luca was a clear-cut winner in last; razor-sharp and very playable.

SIXTH: Smite is fresh and working consistently; call based on price potential. Turbo Drive logged three tight works since last and gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs; very dangerous. Boom Boom Kaboom was a non-stressful fourth in debut; improvement expected.

SEVENTH: Mominou is rested and projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive rider aboard. Dynatail should pack amplified kick with cutback from routes; worth long look. Fear No Evil was a tough-trip ninth in last at Laurel and notched career-best efforts on Belmont sod. Goldwood ships in after winning five in a row on Mid-Atlantic circuit; easily could take this.

EIGHTH: Hemlock notched swift late-pace figure in last; three tight works in the interim is the clincher. Perjury Trap also has trained sharply since strong second when favored in debut; be no surprise. Turnagain Tide debuts for Chad Brown; need more?

NINTH: Dyna Passer should pack intensified wallop with cutback to shorter route; only win on Belmont turf. Souper Escape logged fast final fraction when winning by more than three lengths on All-Weather surface at Woodbine last time; very interesting. Feel Glorious makes third start of form cycle after improved third in last; must consider.

TENTH: La Hara was an eye-catching, eight-length winner in debut for Chad Brown; keeps on rolling. Boppin Anda Weavin is bullet-like from the starting gate; serious front-end threat. Tangled Web also is speedy and but must avoid duel with second selection; pace makes the race. Inscom tallied determined victory in first outing on Belmont turf; don't ignore.