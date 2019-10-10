TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Sunday, Oct. 13

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: HOLIDAY BONUS (5); Best Value: SARAHRINI (6)

FIRST: Rapido Gatta is training with a purpose for return from seven-week freshener; set for best. Paynterbynumbers also is working sharply for comeback; dangerous. Talabaat compiled tight work tab for debut; follow the money.

SECOND: She's Dreamin was compromised by wide trip in last; amplified kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Trixie's Time is fleet-footed and fresh; wire-to-wire threat. Appreciate was a willing second in last; must consider.

THIRD: Pure Praise owns stalker's style that could be well served in contentious field. Winifred J logged front-running score in first start on Belmont sod; dangerous. Morelikelythannot could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Theitalianamerican wheels back in a hurry (nine days) after failing to fire in the mud last time; bounce-back time. Tapizearance has yet to take a backward step on the numbers in three starts; very playable. Forever Wicked owns a third and a second from last two starts; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Holiday Bonus is training swiftly for high-powered Jorge Navarro stable; primed for "A" game. Bird's Eye View was a change-of-pace second in last at Kentucky Downs; logical player. Applicator, a winner in last at Kentucky Downs, gets confident price hike on Sunday; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Sarahrini returns to preferred footing after speed-and-fade tightener on turf last out; forward move predicted. Gracetown is training sharply for first start since August; dangerous. Love My Honey drops and fired half-mile bullet since last outing; worth long look. 

SEVENTH: Carlino handles marathon distances on dirt and could be sitting on wake-up with switch to sod. Red Knight regressed n last after solid placing in previous start; three-time winner on Belmont grass. Noble Indy was a determined, front-end winner in last; must consider.

EIGHTH: Big Gemmy gets aggressive price boost after winning four of last five at Finger Lakes; ready for prime time. I Love Jaxson logged dominant victories in last two outings; be no surprise. Doups Point, another last-race winner, owns a victory and three seconds in four starts at Belmont; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Happy Home was a strong second to a runaway winner in last at Parx; set for breakthrough in third start of form cycle. Ghostly Beauty was a sharp third in last; very playable. Shannon's Girl bested "Beauty" by a length when a game second in last; easily could take this. To a Friend was a better-than-looks fifth after poor start in last; very interesting.

Steve Matthews
