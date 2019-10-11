Best Bet: LUCULLAN (8); Best Value: SO GRACIOUS (6)

FIRST: Champagne Chills projects as the main speed on the rail with aggressive ride. Talespin was compromised by wide trip in last; dangerous. Freudian Sip has finished second in last two; be no surprise.

SECOND: Orchid Party wheels back in a hurry after non-stressful sixth in first start since five-month absence. Promise Me Roses could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Something Joyful was a last-to-first winner in most recent; very playable. Hollywood Cat drops for Jason Servis; likely underlay.

THIRD: Carlisle Belle fired half-mile bullet for first start in 57 days; ready to roll. Mrs. Orb could play out as the main speed in field that's light on front-runners. Smiles From Sadie is training sharply for first start since May; must consider.

FOURTH: Midnitesalright regressed in last after dominant win in previous start; rebounds. Letmetakethiscall, a winner of three of last four, gets confident price hike after fast-figured score in last; easily take take another. Stars Wilburn could impact if fractions get fast and furious.

FIFTH: I Am Aine logged three tight works for move to turf; forward move predicted. Days of Spring failed to get the job done when second at 85 cents on the dollar last out; burns more cash on Monday? Delete the Tweet moves to grass for Chad Brown; any questions?

SIXTH: So Gracious tallied deceptively fast late-pace figure in most recent outing; call based on price potential. Smack has finished third in all three starts; minor share again? Bye Bye Nicky was a change-of-pace fourth in last; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Dark Storm is riding a two-race winning streak; more to come. Moshaher has worked two times since speed and fade in stateside debut; very dangerous. Gio d'Oro was more than eight lengths clear of third finisher when a strong second in last; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Lucullan was third in Grade 1 Woodbine Mile last time; three-time winner on Belmont sod. Catholic Boy is 2-for-2 on Belmont grass; big-time threat. Glorious Empire is speedy and has won four of last six; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Call the Cat was dueled into defeat last time; better setup predicted. Talent Scout could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown comes to pass. Bustin Mach Four was an improved third in last; worth long look. Bronxville drops and returns to dirt; don't ignore.