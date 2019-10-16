Best Bet: CLEON JONES (8); Best Value: WAR CANOE (9)

FIRST: Invest has trained sharply since making first start in four months last time; forward move predicted. Southern King packs potent kick; dangerous. Waynes Footsteps was a front-running winner in last; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Good Credence exits handy maiden score in last; more to give. Naked Avenger logged fast-figured wins in both starts; very playable. Firenze Freedom is a last-race winner from Jason Servis stable; must be considered.

THIRD: Dancing Kiki has drilled three times since useful fourth in debut; tighter on Saturday. Rewarded is training with a purpose for first start since August; price will be tempting. Data Analytics debuts for Chad Brown; any questions?

FOURTH: Cross Border gets class relief after tough trip in Grade 1 Turf Classic last time; four-time winner on Belmont grass. Gucci Factor packs strong kick and has won six of last nine starts; big-time player. Therapist makes third start of form cycle; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Pat On the Back packs strong kick and loves Belmont Par; call in compact Empire Classic field. Not That Brady makes quick return (13 days) and should be forwardly placed; price will be tempting. Mr. Buff owns speed and fast figures; likely underlay.

SIXTH: Celtic Chaos was freshened after winning two straight this past summer; rated close nod. Build to Suit owns five wins, two seconds and two thirds from nine starts; be no surprise. Morning Breez was a determined winner on turf last time; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Carrera Cat projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride from cozy, outside slot. Holiday Disguise compiled eye-catching work slate for first start in 65 days; very dangerous if pace meltdown ensues. Jc's Shooting Star could land in exotics at juicy ticket if fractions get fast and furious.

EIGHTH: Cleon Jones tallied rapid late-pace figure when winning last; runs them down again. City Man was just a neck behind top selection when favored in last; dangerous. Harris Bay bested a next-out victor when a determined winner in debut; worth long look.

NINTH: War Canoe should find already ample late wallop intensified with cutback to shorter route; set for best in third start of form cycle. Dream Passage engaged sizzling splits when a front-end winner in last; serious threat. Wegetsdamunnys could get the money if pace meltdown comes to pass.

TENTH: Newly Minted owns four wins from five starts and fired 5-furlong bullet drill to conclude work tab. Bonita Bianca owns three wins and two thirds from five starts at Belmont; dangerous. Unbridledadventure has been idle since 10-length trouncing of four rivals at Monmouth in June; price will be tempting.

ELEVENTH: The Honest Toun was a non-stressful fifth in first start since eight-week absence last out; improvement predicted. Worth a Shot has finished second in last two; runner-up again? Klickitat should pack amplified kick with cutback to 7 furlongs; very playable. Freudian Fate made a forward move on the numbers in last; worth long look at long price.