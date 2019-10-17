Best Bet: VICTORINE (9); Best Value: CAUSIN TROUBLE (10)

FIRST: Desert Lights makes ultra-quick return after even fourth this past Wednesday; forward move predicted. Purchasing Power fired crisp half-mile work since hard-charging win in last; very playable. Danny California also has trained sharply since winning last; must be factored into the mix.

SECOND: Turned Aside was second as the favorite in last; timid call in race that's jammed with newcomers. Count Down is training with a purpose at Fair Hill base; could be a runner. Forever Poe was purchased for $850k this past May; follow the money.

THIRD: Stella B. is fresh and logs fast numbers on "A" game; potent layoff barn (Chris Englehart). Miss Loyalty drops after even fourth in last; very interesting. Zecha could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Funny Flowers has worked strongly since being eased in the slop last time; return to turf is key. Ava Malone fits the signature Chad Brown pattern (fresh and training sharply); be no surprise. Estill displayed improved speed in last; developing and dangerous.

FIFTH: Jerome Avenue makes first start since claimed by Steve Asmussen after front-running score in last; returns quick dividends. Sargeant Drive was a hard-charging second in last; must consider. Allured was second to top selection on Oct. 2; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Dream Passage exits fast-figured, front-end score; pairs up. My Sister Nat tallied rapid late-pace figures in both stateside starts; very playable. Mighty Scarlett is firing bullets for first start since August for Chad Brown; need more?

SEVENTH: Lucky Ramsey was pace and trip compromised when a fast-closing second last out; call based on price. Tusk has won two in a row on Delaware sod; very dangerous. Harv Won't Tap packs potent late wallop on best; don't ignore.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Fashion Rules, the only member of seven-horse field to have started, gets Lasix and compiled tight work tab for second outing. Summer Fortune shows a training slate that culminated with half-mile bullet; could be the goods. Orsay, a $1.2-million American Pharoah yearling, debuts for Chad Brown; underlay written all over her.

NINTH: Victorine tallied sizzling late-pace figure when a tough-trip third in last; set for best in third start of form cycle. Arabella Bella exits front-end score in last at Kentucky Downs; speedy and dangerous. Andina Del Sur uncorked sustained rally to win Monmouth stakes last time; razor sharp and very playable.

TENTH: Causin Trouble compiled tight work tab for first grass start; throw deep in wide-open nightcap. Rousey adds blinkers after being compromised by wide trip in debut; very playable. Magical Romance owns speed and makes third start of form cycle; price will be tempting. Corey Scores drops into maiden claimer after taking backward step in last; if chalk is your game.