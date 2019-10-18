TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Wednesday, Oct. 23

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: I'M FINE (8); Best Value: SWEET MEADOW MIST (6)

FIRST: Citizen Matzo drops, adds blinkers and returns to dirt; wake-up call in weak opener. Movie Score has been idle since determined win on Sept. 8; vulnerable favorite? Evan's Nice Now is speedy and could prove tough on a soft lead.

SECOND: Brockthebank is training with a purpose for first start since April for Michelle Nevin; ready to roll. Dream'n Demon was a clear-cut second when favored in last; short price once again. Oroscopo is riding a forward line on the numbers; very interesting.

THIRD: Peter's Project was a tough-trip fifth in last at Penn National; nice fit with the locals at this level. One River Place is training sharply for first start since April for Rudy Rodriguez; dangerous. Armament owns fast numbers but plunges in price in first start since claimed; mixed message.

FOURTH: Canarsie Angel tallied solid final fraction in lone turf start; call based on price potential. Grudge set sizzling splits and wilted in debut; very dangerous with softer front-end flow. Tornado Crossing gets Lasix and turns back to 7 furlongs; amplified kick predicted.

FIFTH: Bellavia bested a next-out winner when second in debut and now gets the meds for return; timid call in race that's loaded with newcomers. Default Rate was dq'd from top honors after apparent front-running score in debut; big-time player. Sixteen Tons logged two crisp half-mile works since game placing in first start; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Sweet Meadow Mist owns swift late-pace figures and should pack intensified wallop with cutback to shorter sprint. Moon Heist is speedy, rested and has top-notch front-end rider in the saddle; very playable. She Takes Charge compiled eye-catching work slate for first start in nearly 10 months; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Gauguin logged tight training tab for first start since last December and hails from potent layoff barn (Bill Mott). Everyonelovesjames is fleet-footed and favorably posted on the rail on tight-turned inner-turf course; worth long look. Rapt owns two wins on Belmont grass and packs powerful kick on "A" efforts; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: I'm Fine has trained sharply since solid third in debut on Ellis Park turf; drop in with NY-breds seals the deal. Unicorn Sally logged three tight works since being eliminated at the start last time; very interesting. Mazal Eighteen is quick from gate and could prove a very tough customer on an unchallenged lead. Topaz Bride was an even third in debut; must be considered. Price Target debuts for Chad Brown; enough said.

