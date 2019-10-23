TODAY'S PAPER
Best Bet: IRISH MIAS (9); Best Value: BETTERMENT (6)

FIRST: Forza Di Oro has trained with a purpose since tough-trip placing in debut; gets there on Saturday. Mandatory sustained run when third in first start; dangerous. Brother Brad fits classic Chad Brown profile (tight work tab after freshener); be no surprise.

SECOND: Hellbender owns speed and a solid turf pedigree; move to sod is key. Aintitfunkynow concluded work slate with 5-furlong bullet; could be a runner. Beg to Differ debuts for potent first-out barn (Jonathan Thomas); must consider.

THIRD: Wailin Josie tallied swift internal numbers when a front-end maiden winner in last; pairs up. Peggy Sue, a strong second in last, could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Take Charge Tina drops, adds blinkers and returns to dirt; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Freaky Styley tallied fast late-pace figures in both starts; amplified kick with slight cutback. Hot Brown was an ultra-game second in debut; very dangerous. Moonlight Now returns to dirt after firing half-mile bullet last week; very interesting.

FIFTH: Seismic Wave logged rapid final fraction in Grade 2 Hill Prince last time; softer spot. Digital Footprint exits sprint and could play out as the controlling speed; very playable. Bourbon War was a tough-trip seventh in last; price will be tempting. Front Run the Fed has won three straight for Chad Brown; easily could take another.

SIXTH: Betterment logged two crisp drills since better-than-it-looks eighth last time; forward move predicted. Bail Out is 0-for-11 but owns fast numbers on best efforts; don't ignore. Azzedine is quick from gate and rates a puncher's chance at a beefy ticket. Stare Decisis debuts for Chad Brown; do you really need more?

SEVENTH: Magic Star visually and numerically impressed when making first start for Chad Brown; when you can't beat'em, join'em. It Justhitthe Wire compiled steady work tab for turf debut; speedy and dangerous. Kressie was a game second in last; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: True Timber succumbed to fast, pressured splits in Kelso last time; pulls off upset. Maximum Security displays a mediocre work tab for first start since winning Haskell; vunerable? Diamond King was a fast-figured second in last; must be considered.

NINTH: Irish Mias notched quick late-pace figure when breaking maiden in Laurel Futurity last time; pairs up. Talking was an even sixth in Grade I Summer Stakes at Woodbine last out; big-time player. Get Smokin chased smokin splits when a clear-cut maiden winner in last; worth long look.

TENTH: Alvernia is riding a forward line on the numbers and should offer juicy ticket in wide-open nightcap. Native Dawn could play out as the speed of the speed in first start in 15 months; dangerous. Tiz a Kitten ships in for Scott Lake after finishing third in last two at Parx; worth long look. Abraxan moves to turf after useful fourth in first start since seven-month layoff; don't dismiss.

