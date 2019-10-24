TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Sunday, Oct. 27

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: ARTHUR'S HOPE (3); Best Value: SAGUARO ROAD (7)

FIRST: Kinenos has trained strongly since late-running third in debut; more to come. Beachwalker moves to grass after non-stressful effort in first start; very interesting. Eagerly bested top selection by nearly a length when second at odds-on last out; fails again at short ticket?

SECOND: Dr. Devera's Way makes peak start of form cycle and gets favorable cutback in distance; forward move predicted. Bears Mafia drops and owns fast numbers on "A" efforts. Gallant Bid makes first start since gelded; don't ignore.

THIRD: Arthur's Hope is speedy, rested and fired half-mile bullet at Laurel last week; rates close call. Puttheglassdown tallied fast final fraction when a clear-cut winner in last; very playable. Complexity compiled eye-catching work tab for return from layoff for Chad Brown; logical player.

FOURTH: Sparkling Sky was pace and trip compromised when fourth in last; gets there on Sunday. Astoria Kitten was a front-running maiden winner in last; speedy and very dangerous. English Breeze was right with top selection at the wire after racing wide in last; worth long look.

FIFTH: Communicator has trained with a purpose since non-threatening fourth in debut; improvement on tap. Kid Bourbon notched solid numbers when third in both starts; big-time player. Spice Road owns three seconds and two thirds in five starts; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Puffery logged three tight works since losing all chance at the break last out; call based on price potential. Hay Field delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; very dangerous. Wadadli Princess is 1-for-2 at Belmont Park and is working sharply for first start since April; don't dismiss.

SEVENTH: Saguaro Row is 1-for-1 at Belmont and notched two crisp half-mile drills since last start; set for best. Ms Locust Point is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Philanthropic is riding a two-race winning streak for Jason Servis; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Lemon Zip owns two wins and two seconds at Sunday's marathon distance; versatile running style seals the deal. Pamina, 1-for-1 on Belmont sod, returns for Michael Dickinson; very interesting. Homeland Security is a four-time winner on Belmont grass and a three-time winner at 1 1/2-mile trip; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: High School Crush endured rough start when a late-running third in well-bet debut; rates close call in wide-open nightcap. Top Hat Invasion is riding a forward line on pace and final numbers; very playable. Astarte Gold was second to a runaway winner in last at Laurel; must be considered. Our Lady of Winloc compiled sneaky-good work tab for debut; Mike Miceli enjoyed strong Belmont meeting.

