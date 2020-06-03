TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Saturday, June 6

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: DARING DISGUISE (4); Best Value: MISCHIEF AFOOT (11)

FIRST: Getoffmyback projects as the main speed in contentious opener. O Shea Can U See could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Mohican is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

SECOND: Magical Tale compiled tight work tab for first start since gelded; primed for breakthrough. Standup packs potent kick and could roll past them all on best effort. My Eclair hails from the streaking Mike Stidham stable; must consider.

THIRD: First Line has trained sharply since game placing in last. Dreams of Tomorrow, a fast-figured third in debut, also has worked strongly in the interim. Pardsy ships in from SoCal to make debut; very interesting.

FOURTH: Daring Disguise makes first start since moving to H. James Bond barn; career best predicted. High Tone is speedy and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Michael's Bad Boy has logged solid numbers in both starts; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Kosciuszko owns sit-and-pounce style that should play well in bulky field. Binkster owns speed and fast figures; very dangerous. Morning Breez delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Synchrony consistently earns field's fastest late-pace figures. Devamani is training strongly and hails from Chad Brown barn; need more? Tribhuvan, also from Brown stable, could improve in second stateside start.

SEVENTH: Code of Honor has logged his fastest numbers on Belmont loam. Monongahela fired eye-catching 5-furlong bullet for first start since moving to Brown barn; very dangerous. Payne, another from Brown camp, is riding a three-race winning streak; ultra-deep Westchester.

EIGHTH: Saratoga Treasure is rested and notches rapid final fractions on "A" races. Significant Form owns three wins from five starts on Belmont turf; be no surprise. Newspaperofrecord is rested and easily could take this on best efforts.

NINTH: Firenze Fire owns positional speed and is training with a purpose; primed for "A" game in first start for Kelly Breen. Network Effect overcame tough trip to win last at GP; easily could take another. Mind Control is riding a three-race winning streak; must be factored into the mix in wildly contentious Carter Handicap.

TENTH: Centrist fired eye-catching 5-furlong bullet for first start since March. Thorny Tale is 1-for-1 at Belmont Park; price will be tempting. Tapizearance, claimed by John Toscano last out, won two straight before racing was suspended in March; big-time player.

ELEVENTH: Mischief Afoot, from a dam that has produced two grass winners, is training with a purpose for Jimmy Toner barn; call based on price potential. Red Storm Risen, another that's out of a dam that has dropped two turf winners, switches surfaces and makes first start since gelded; very playable. Turn of Events was a game second in last; logical contender. Voodoo Zip owns three seconds and a third from four starts; must use in exotics.

