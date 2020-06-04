Best Bet: IMPAZIBLE ODDS (7); Best Value: CHAYSENBRYN (6)

FIRST: Appletini projects as the main speed in contentious opener. Lookbothways could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Party in the Sand is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

SECOND: Talako has trained sharply since clear-cut win on Tampa turf last month; more to come. Domestic Spending also won debut on Tampa sod; likely underlay is the problem. Get Smokin is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

THIRD: Miss Loyalty compiled tight work tab for first start since February; call based on price potential. Camorra was a fast-figured, front-running winner in last; paltry price is the problem. Cotton Candie Cutie could impact if fractions get fast and furious.

FOURTH: Choose Happiness is training with a purpose for switch to sod; forward move predicted. Beyond Brown is the potential controlling speed; dangerous. Dancing Slippers is 0-for-17 but owns competitive numbers on best efforts.

FIFTH: Dancers for Token noticeably picked up the tempo in final two works; fires "A" effort. Microsecond, a game second in debut, also has trained sharply in the interim. Senrima makes second start for Rudy Rodriguez; improvement expected.

SIXTH: Chaysenbryn tallied solid late-pace figure when breaking maiden last time; handles move to turf. Jen's Battle makes first start since claimed by sharp stable; worth long look. Bella Rose was a determined winner in lone grass start; must consider.

SEVENTH: Impazible Odds logged both wins on Belmont sod; big chance at long odds. Graded On a Curve owns a win, two seconds and two thirds from six starts; classic Chad Brown underlay. Southern Brigade owns fast figures on best efforts.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Zoomer won four of last six at Parx; ready for prime time. Summer Bourbon is a winner of three of last four; very playable. Won and Done, another that loves the winner's circle, has positional speed and starts from fence; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Honor Up, 1-for-1 on Belmont grass, is working strongly for first start since February; close call in wide-open overnight stakes. Nicodemus packs potent late kick and could relish switch to sod; very interesting. Therapist is a four-time winner on Big B turf; right in the thick of this.

TENTH: Jasminesque logged career-best numbers on Belmont turf. Nic and Zoe was dueled into defeat when favored in debut; dangerous with softer flow. Amazing Ride also is fleet-footed and training swiftly; dangerous. Henni Penny owns a second and a third in two grass outings; must consider.