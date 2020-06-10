Best Bet: MY SWEET WIFE (7); Best Value: APPRECIATE (10)

FIRST: Our Troubadour was a clear-cut second just 10 days ago; more to give. Dawn's Early Light owns fast dirt figures; dangerous. After Prom Party compiled tight work tab for first start since November; must consider.

SECOND: Ghost Hunter logged endurance-building training tab for first start since August. Bold Daddy owns solid turf numbers on best efforts; worth long look. Zinger fired a half-mile bullet on May 21; don't ignore.

THIRD: Arima, a sharp second in last, notched crisp 5-furlong drill at Belmont on June 4. Primacy has delivered strong efforts in both starts; be no surprise. Lucky Olivia Rose makes first start since switching stables; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Prince Halo was a sharp second on Belmont sod last spring; call based on price potential. Go Rudy Go owns speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner. Fluent in Sarcasm makes first start since moving to Mike Maker stable; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Pipes, 2-for-3 at Belmont Park, is speedy and training with a purpose. Horoscope also is fleet-footed and could prove very tough if able to hold inside position. Durkin's Call runs late and could be in the garden spot if top pair hook on the lead; very interesting.

SIXTH: Honey Won't should pack amplified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Kitten's Cat has worked strongly since winning last at Turfway Park in March; very playable. Pocket Change is a front-running threat on best efforts; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: My Sweet Wife tallied deceptively fast late-pace figure when eighth in debut on GP grass; forward move predicted. Windfall Profit was bested by a next-out winner when a game second in last on Tampa turf; dangerous. Tizlegal was second at 40-1 last out; don't dismiss.

EIGHTH: Wailin Josie logs swift final fractions on "A" efforts and tallied both wins on Big B loam. Medellin owns speed and an inside slot; worth long look at long price. Officer Hutchy owns two wins and two seconds from four starts; likely underlay.

NINTH: Pink Sands packs explosive late kick and compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since January. Ollie's Candy also is training impressively and could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat. Point of Honor could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

TENTH: Appreciate was pace and position compromised last out; throw deep in wide-open nightcap. Shyza is quick from the gate and could play out as the dominant speed. Bean Counter also is fleet-footed but is a repeated failure at short odds; you've been warned. Hurricane Breeze lost a head bob for all the money at GP last out; must be factored into the mix.