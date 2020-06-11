Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for June 14

Best Bet: MORE MANGO (4); Best Value: ALBIE (10)

FIRST: Cause I Said So is training with a purpose and drops to lifetime low. Lightning Rob could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Road Home owns two seconds and two thirds from seven starts; be no surprise.

SECOND: Friend of Liberty gets confident price boost in first start since claimed by Linda Rice. Radiantrithym owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts. Keep Your Distance, aptly named, is a 15-time winner from 45 starts; worth long look.

THIRD: Logic N Reason is training sharply and projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Linny Kate bested a next-out winner when a tenacious victor in debut; very dangerous. Cat's Pajamas fired crisp 5-furlong work since clear-cut maiden win in last; must consider.

FOURTH: More Mango tallied deceptively fast late-pace figure when a tough-trip fifth in debut; improvement predicted. Simply Miss Red could prove to be a front-running threat on best effort; very interesting. Ocean Fire owns fast numbers but repeatedly has failed at short odds; your move.

FIFTH: Elegant Rose is quick from the gate and looms the main speed with proper handling. Kinky Sox runs late and could impact if top selection wilts in the lane. Enough Love owns favorable stalker's style; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Channel Island logs field's fastest late-pace figures on "A" efforts and owns two wins from three outings on Belmont sod. Megacity has positional speed and could be ideally positioned in the catbird seat in bulky field; very interesting. Uhtred owns a win and a third from two starts on Big B turf; big-time threat.

SEVENTH: Jack of Clubs compiled eye-catching work tab for turf debut; ready to roll. Walrus Gumboot displayed high cruising speed in debut; serious, front-running danger. Boom Boom Kaboom was an even fourth in lone start on Belmont grass; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Sadie Lady is speedy and riding a three-race winning streak; more to come. Regal Retort could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Getouttamyway, a winner of three of last four at Parx, is training strongly for local debut; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: City Man is working sharply and could fall through the cracks in the betting in competitive Mike Lee. Dream Bigger is fleet-footed, owns fast figures and is training swiftly; likely underlay. Bourbon Bay is a close fit on the numbers on best efforts; don't dismiss.

TENTH: Albie owns positional speed and notched only win on Belmont grass; call based on price potential. Shootin the Breeze logs fast late-pace and final figures on best races; very dangerous. Chantry Flats compiled strong training slate for streaking Michelle Nevin stable; very playable. Reckless Spirit makes first start since moving to H. James Bond barn; must be factored into the mix.