TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
SEARCH
75° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Sunday, June 21

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: CHASING LOSSES (1); Best Value: VITESSE (4)

FIRST: Chasing Losses compiled tight work tab for first start since breaking maiden in March; more to give. Shannon's Girl is another that's trained with a purpose since breaking maiden in last start; very playable. Doll is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SECOND: Zippy Baby holds an experience edge in six-horse field with seven newcomers. Roderick noticeably picked up the tempo in final drill; follow the money. Winfromwithin also concluded work slate with crisp half-mile drill; could be the goods.

THIRD: Setting the Mood bested a next-out winner when a clear-cut maiden victor in last; pairs up. Cap de Creus logs fast figures with machine-like consistency; very dangerous. Whatdoesasharksay logged only win on Belmont sod; very interesting.

FOURTH: Vitesse notched sharp work slate since eight-length maiden score in February; keeps on giving. Bebe Banker owns speed and fast figures; potential underlay. Charge Ahead should improve with class drop and return to dirt; don't overlook.

FIFTH: Cucina consistently logs field's fastest final figures; rates close call. Morning Breez owns a win, two seconds and three thirds from last seven starts; must consider. Quarky is fleet-footed and could prove tough to collar on a soft lead.

SIXTH: Lovely Lucky tallied rapid late-pace figure in grass debut at Gulfstream last month; first time with maiden claiming tag seals the deal. Tilsa has trained sharply since game placing on Tampa turf in April; dangerous. Comestorming owns competitive numbers on best efforts; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Stunning Munnings projects as the swiftest of the swift with aggressive Carmouche at the helm in speed-laden field. Wedontbelieveher could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; big-time threat. Hot Little Honey is another that would benefit if front-end duel ensues.

EIGHTH: Call On Mischief fired half-mile bullet since game placing in last; more to come. Chili Petin is fleet-footed and training swiftly; serious, front-running threat. Lady Fatima should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs; price will be tempting.

NINTH: Golconda is 0-for16 but will never find a softer spot; rates call in worst field this handicapper has seen in more than 30 years. Shared Success makes first start since moving to Brad Cox barn; dangerous. Zipalong makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; worth a look. Mr. Fidget could wake up with switch to sod.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

A general view of Amalie Arena during the Reports: Lightning shut down facility after multiple positive COVID-19 tests
NYRA race caller and track announcer John Imbriale. NYRA race-caller Imbriale will make Triple Crown debut at Belmont
Workouts before the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park The Belmont Stakes arrives, just not the one you're used to
Dallas Mavericks Summer League head coach Jamahl Mosley Mosley will become 9th coach job interviewee for Knicks
Sean Johnson of New York City FC celebrates NYCFC's Johnson speaks about racism as Black Players Coalition of MLS formed
Rangers center Lias Andersson sets against the Bruins Andersson declines Rangers' invitation to attend training camp
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search