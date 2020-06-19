Best Bet: CHASING LOSSES (1); Best Value: VITESSE (4)

FIRST: Chasing Losses compiled tight work tab for first start since breaking maiden in March; more to give. Shannon's Girl is another that's trained with a purpose since breaking maiden in last start; very playable. Doll is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SECOND: Zippy Baby holds an experience edge in six-horse field with seven newcomers. Roderick noticeably picked up the tempo in final drill; follow the money. Winfromwithin also concluded work slate with crisp half-mile drill; could be the goods.

THIRD: Setting the Mood bested a next-out winner when a clear-cut maiden victor in last; pairs up. Cap de Creus logs fast figures with machine-like consistency; very dangerous. Whatdoesasharksay logged only win on Belmont sod; very interesting.

FOURTH: Vitesse notched sharp work slate since eight-length maiden score in February; keeps on giving. Bebe Banker owns speed and fast figures; potential underlay. Charge Ahead should improve with class drop and return to dirt; don't overlook.

FIFTH: Cucina consistently logs field's fastest final figures; rates close call. Morning Breez owns a win, two seconds and three thirds from last seven starts; must consider. Quarky is fleet-footed and could prove tough to collar on a soft lead.

SIXTH: Lovely Lucky tallied rapid late-pace figure in grass debut at Gulfstream last month; first time with maiden claiming tag seals the deal. Tilsa has trained sharply since game placing on Tampa turf in April; dangerous. Comestorming owns competitive numbers on best efforts; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Stunning Munnings projects as the swiftest of the swift with aggressive Carmouche at the helm in speed-laden field. Wedontbelieveher could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; big-time threat. Hot Little Honey is another that would benefit if front-end duel ensues.

EIGHTH: Call On Mischief fired half-mile bullet since game placing in last; more to come. Chili Petin is fleet-footed and training swiftly; serious, front-running threat. Lady Fatima should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs; price will be tempting.

NINTH: Golconda is 0-for16 but will never find a softer spot; rates call in worst field this handicapper has seen in more than 30 years. Shared Success makes first start since moving to Brad Cox barn; dangerous. Zipalong makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; worth a look. Mr. Fidget could wake up with switch to sod.