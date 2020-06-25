Best Bet: APPRECIATE (1); Best Value: MONKEYSEEMONKEYDO (6)

FIRST: Appreciate was pace and trip compromised last out; forward move predicted. Sun Summers was a fast-figured second on Belmont sod last summer; be no surprise. Positive Skew needed last and owns swift back numbers; very interesting.

SECOND: Foolish Ghost projects as the main speed; half-mile bullet last week seals the deal. O Shea Can U See runs late and looms the prime benecificary if top selection wilts in the stretch. Shamrock Kid is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

THIRD: Yes and Yes fell victim to scorching splits last time; softer flow expected. Standup needed last and packs solid kick on best efforts; don't ignore. King of Ranch tallied both wins on Belmont grass; worth long look.

FOURTH: Mary's Girl should possess amplified wallop with cutback to sprint. Puffery could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Bertranda was an ultra-game second in last; more than good enough with similar effort.

FIFTH: Papa Luke has trained impressively since speed and fade in debut at GP in May; primed and ready. My Primo should pack intensified late kick with turnback to sprint; very playable. Your Awesome Boss was an even fourth in first start; improvement expected.

SIXTH: Monkeyseemonkeydo needed last and gets appropriate cutback to 7 furlongs. Ima Pharoah has burned a ton of win cash when second at short odds in all three starts; you've been warned. Johnnypump debuts for Chad Brown; obviously must be considered.

SEVENTH: Come Dancing is firing bullets for first start since April; takes this on "A" game. Mother Mother makes third start of form cycle after failing to fire best shot in mud last time; dangerous. Royal Charlotte owns a win and a second in two starts at Belmont; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: My Sister Nat consistently logs rapid late-pace figures; Chad Brown at playable odds. Fools Gold, the shorter-priced Brown runner, should be favorably placed near the front. Mean Mary is riding a three-race winning streak for white-hot Graham Motion barn; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Yorktown could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Promises Fulfilled also is fleet-footed but will offer much shorter price than top selection. Firenze Fire was a subpar fourth in the Carter Handicap last time but could easily take this on best efforts.

TENTH: Newspaperofrecord got his game back with a front-running score last out; more to come. Uni, winner of BC Mile in most recent start, would shock no one if he romped. Beau Recall hails from Brad Cox barn; don't ignore.

ELEVENTH: Brice is training with a purpose for Jonathan Thomas stable; first start with maiden-claiming tag is the clincher. Sir Chubby owns three thirds from eight starts; another minor award? Winning Factor has hit the board in six of last seven starts; logical contender. Tolaga Bay owns compettiive back numbers and will offer fat price; don't dismiss.