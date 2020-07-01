Best Bet: PILOT EPISODE (6); Best Value: STEELERSFANFORLIFE (7)

FIRST: Miss Ross owns a late-running style that could be well served in weak opener. Queentigua regressed in last after game placing in prior; rebound threat. Charlotte Webley is speedy but has lost ground in the stretch in all three starts; handle with care at short odds.

SECOND: Conviction Trade was pace and trip compromised when an even sixth in last; improvement predicted. Ballagh Rocks was second as the favorite in last; logical, short-priced player. Go Poke the Bear gets class relief and favorable cutback in distance; dangerous.

THIRD: Frank's Rockette has trained swiftly since impressive score at Churchill Downs last out; pairs. Center Aisle could be in the garden spot if top selections wilts in the lane. Up in Smoke has won four of five outings; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Bay Street Money tallied solid final fraction when fifth in debut; more to come for potent second-out stable. Bail Out is 0-for-14 but owns fast numbers on best efforts; very playable. Mr Jaggers has failed as the favorite in three of four starts; you've been warned.

FIFTH: Amundson projects as the main speed with aggressive handling. Tiz He the One owns stalker's style and could be ideally positioned if pace meltdown ensues. Fortin Hill is another that would benefit if fractions get fast and furious.

SIXTH: Pilot Episode is from a dam that has produced a grass winner and could get the decisive, early jump in turf debut. Publication compiled tight work tab for second start for Chad Brown; need more? Zerenia was victimized by very wide trip in debut; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Steelersfanforlife is speedy and compiled endurance-building work tab for first start since last fall; lone win was on Belmont turf. Danfusi also is fleet-footed and was a front-running maiden winner on June 4; worth long look. Jack the Cat owns a win, two seconds and two thirds from last five starts; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Seismic Wave exits hard-charging fourth at 7 furlongs in last and is 2-for-2 at Saturday's mile trip. Social Paranoia gets favorable cutback after making menacing middle move in last; dangerous. Got Stormy delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; must consider.

NINTH: McKinzie owns field's fastest late-pace and final figures; Met Mile for watching only. Vekoma visually and numerically impressed when crushing Carter Handicap field on June 6; worth long look. Network Effect was a distant second to Vekoma in Carter last out; don't ignore.

TENTH: Spooky Channel tallied fast final fraction when a determined winner in last on Churchill sod; ready for prime time. Sadler's Joy fired 5-furong bullet since being pace and position compromised last out; big-time player. Instilled Regard benefitted from spirited splits when winning Fort Marcy last time; vulnerable favorite?

ELEVENTH: Tacitus has trained impressively since tough-trip fourth in Oaklawn Handicap last time; rail draw seals the deal in intriguing Suburban Moretti was a front-running winner at marathon distance last time; price will be tempting. Mr. Buff also is speedy and could prove very tough if able to shake clear early. Sir Winston could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.