Best Bet: SNEADS (4); Best Value: MAJESTIC VIEW (10)

FIRST: Gipsey Sorceress owns speed and drops after making first start in six months last out; forward move predicted. Chasing Losses, a last-race winner, could be ideally positioned if pace meltdown ensues. Queendom makes third start of form cycle; must consider.

SECOND: Morality Clause logged solid late-pace figure on Belmont turf last summer; call based on price potential. Jasminesque was victimized by tough trip last time; very interesting. Risk Model makes first grass start for Chad Brown; need more?

THIRD: Height never got into the game on turf last out; class drop and surface switch are the keys. Little Mazzy displays a pattern that's similar to top selection (moves to dirt and drops); worth long look. Tri Saint Lorenzo could impact at fat ticket if fractions get fast and furious.

FOURTH: Sneads moves to grass after earning career-best pace figure in last; breakthrough effort expected. Torres Del Paine was pace and trip compromised last out; dangerous. Catorat compiled tight work tab for first start in 11 months; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Fast Gordon makes turf debut for Linda Rice; call in wide-open turf dash. Daring Disguise was an even sixth in last and should improve in second start since eight-month absence. Unlikely adds blinkers and could be sitting on wakeup at beefy number.

SIXTH: Cryptographer tallied solid late-pace figure when scoring on March 15; last-race winner at a price. Riken is riding a two-race winning streak and could play out as the main speed; very dangerous. Coach Villa, another that was victorious in most recent outing; fired eye-catching, half-mile bullet on June 15; very playable.

SEVENTH: Kitten's Covergirl was a tough-trip fourth in last; more to give in third start of form cycle. Madeleine Must chased fast fractions and wilted in U.S. debut last month; tighter on Sunday. Dark Artist gets class relief for local debut by crafty Florida-based barn; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Ten Twenty Nine packs potent late wallop in wide open NY-bred dash. Tale of the Union was an even third as the favorite in first local outing; short price once again. Quickflash owns a win and four seconds from five starts; be no surprise.

NINTH: Majestic Dunhill has trained sharply since hard-charging placing in last; more in the tank. Vici is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Pulsate could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

TENTH: Majestic View is from a dam that has produced a grass winner and projects as the controlling speed with heads-up handling. Silver Token could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Striking Causeway was a game, front-end third in last; must respect. Sanctuary City tallied competitive numbers in both starts; must be factored into the mix.