Horseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Saturday, July 11

By Steve Matthews
Best Bet: YES AND YES (5); Best Value: BANK GALA (10)

FIRST: Shesadirtydancer was an even fourth in debut; experience is key in eight-horse field with six newcomers. Classic Colors debuts for potent first-out stable (Christophe Clement); stay tuned to the tote. Infringement, another firster, is training swiftly; must consider.

SECOND: Dirty Bird is rested and packs potent kick on best efforts; call based on price. Radiantrhythm has finished second in last two starts; minor award again? Miss Loyalty also has garnered place honors in last two; another runner-up finish?

THIRD: I Saw It All notched only win at Belmont Park and fired half-mile bullet on July 1; rates close call. More Than Striking gets class relief and favorable cutback in distance; very dangerous. Cobble Hill was a fast-figured maiden winner in last; could easily take another.

FOURTH: Monomo'y Girl holds an edge on final numbers; Ruffian Stakes suitable for watching only. Always Shopping will be aided by return to dirt. Mother Mother makes third start of form cycle; worth a look.

FIFTH: Yes and Yes wheels back in a hurry after front-running score on June 27; pairs up. Honey Won't gets additional furlong after hard-charging second in last; dangerous. Monkeyseemonkeydo was a clear-cut maiden winner in last; right in the thick of this. On dirt: High Amplitude.

SIXTH: Go Fish outworked 84 rivals on July 5 after speed and fade in debut last month; needs to escape AE list. Afleeting Glance drops and should move forward with race under belt; price will be tempting. Courted was a sharp, front-running third in last; must consider. Women Not Easy did the dirty work on the lead when a game second in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Single Verse returns to dirt after chasing sizzling splits on turf last out; 1-for-1 on Belmont main track. Bustin Scones runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Ok Honey makes peak start of form cycle and cuts back to sprint; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Family Biz consistently logs the field's fastest late-pace figures; gets ideal setup in probable dynamics. Leitone owns speed and swift numbers but could be hooked on the lead; vulnerable favorite? Super Dude could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat; must consider.

NINTH: Big Wonder owns speed and could get the early jump in wide-open turf dash. Fly Fly Away gets the meds and could be perfectly positioned if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Beach Front is another who would benefit if fractions get fast and furious.

TENTH: Bank Gala gets class relief after making menacing middle move and fading last time; set for breakthrough. Apex Predator makes peak start of form cycle and owns fast back numbers; very playable. Lord Camden drops, adds blinkers and moves to dirt; late-running threat. After Prom Party makes first start since gelded; worth long look.

By Steve Matthews

