Best Bet: MITZRAYIM (4); Best Value: MAGICAL ROMANCE (9)

FIRST: Sadie Lady projects as the main speed in compact opener. Into Chocolate runs late and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Phantom Shot is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

SECOND: Thin White Duke was a tough-trip third in debut; improvement predicted. Cotton compiled swift work tab for first start; could be a runner. War Call is another newcomer that's training sharply; stay tuned to tote.

THIRD: First Dawn regressed in last after game placing in previous start; rebounds on Sunday. Intoxicologist drops and returns to dirt; worth long look. Wear My Ring displays a profile (class relief, surface switch) that's similar to Intoxicologist; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Mitzrayim gets an additional quarter mile to work with after hard-charging fifth at 6 furlongs last out; breakthrough predicted. High Tone has drilled three times since fast-figured third in last; very dangerous. Michael's Bad Boy, another that has trained swiftly since last start, held two lengths to the good on High Tone when second on June 6; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Onthewaytonevrland is fleet-footed and starts from the fence; controlling front-runner. Fooch is fresh and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Cavaradorssi is another that would benefit if fractions get hot and hectic. On dirt: Carthon.

SIXTH: Canarsie Angel was a non-stressful fifth in last and should move forward in second start after seven-month absence. Violent Point also makes second outing since long layoff and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Dancingwthdaffodls looms the prime beneficiary if pace collapse comes to pass.

SEVENTH: Bobbyfromthepalm fired eye-catching 5-furlong bullet for first start since December; ready to roll. Macho Boy logged 3-furlong bullet since front-end maiden win in last; worth long look at long price. Southern Brigade could move forward with return to dirt; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Wegatsdamunnys was a determined winner in last and owns faster back numbers; gets the money again. Tass is speedy and handles marathon distances; very dangerous. Beau Belle consistently logs swift figures; must consider.

NINTH: Magical Romance makes peak start of form cycle after even fourth in last; forward move predicted. High School Crush also makes third outing since layoff and would be aided by fast fractions. Devils Rendezvous made menacing middle move and flattened in first start in nearly a year last time; very interesting. Pippi was done in by poor start last out; price will be tempting.