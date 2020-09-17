Best Bet: RUNNING ON ENTRY (5); Best Value: CRYOGENIC (8)

FIRST: Uptown Flirt tallied improved numbers when second to a runaway winner last time; more to come. Momentia was second in debut at Laurel; price could be generous. Lilly Simone is firing bullets for first start; very interesting.

SECOND: Harris Bay makes peak start of form cycle; career best predicted. Riken is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead. Big Thicket will be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs.

THIRD: Explain was speed sharpened in sprint last time; controller with heads-up handling. Kentucky Knight displayed good early foot when debuting in stakes field last out; worth long look. Fighting Force concluded work tab with crisp half-mile breeze; stay tuned to the tote.

FOURTH: Family Biz has fired two bullet drills since tough-trip placing in last; call based on price potential. Super Dude, a determined winner in last, makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; big-time threat. Malibu Pro drops and owns fast back numbers; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Running on Entry makes third start since more than yearlong layoff; primed for breakthrough. Courted tallied fast final fraction when a change-of-pace third last out; very dangerous. Little Red Button displayed newfound speed in last; worth long look.

SIXTH: Violentiam, the only member of 16-horse field with a start, was second in debut; needs scratches to escape AE list. Byhubbyhellomoney is training swiftly; tote should provide additional clues. Secret Love is by a high-percentage, win-early sire; consider. Vive La Liberty picked up the tempo in final workout; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Jasminesque is 0-for-22 but was a hard-charging second in last and fired crisp 3-furlong work last week; could be the right field. Yes to Mischief moves to turf after showing out-of-the-blue speed in last; very dangerous. Zaccapa is fresh and training sharply for Brad Cox; be no surprise.

EIGHTH: Cryogenic never got going in race moved to wet dirt last time; forward move predicted on proper footing. French Reef set sizzling splits when a front-running maiden winner in last; could easily take another. Wild Medagliad'oro is 1-for-1 on Belmont sod; must consider.

NINTH: Madeleine Must was pace and trip compromised when fourth on Belmont grass at spring/summer meet; improvement expected. Kept True is fleet-footed and makes third outing since five-month layoff; very interesting. Sister Sophia has been sidelined for nearly two years but is a three-time winner on Belmont grass; mixed message.

TENTH: She's a Black Belt gets class relief after wide trip to nowhere last time; demand value in wide-open nightcap. Central Exit was a fast-figured maiden winner last out; razor-sharp and dangerous. Super Cute drops and returns to dirt; wake-up potential. Enough Love is right in the thick of this on "A" efforts.