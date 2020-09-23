TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Saturday, Sept. 26

By Steve Matthews
Best Bet: FEEL GLORIOUS (8); Best Value: LAST JUDGMENT (7)

FIRST: Thebigfundamental, 2-for-2 at Belmont, owns fast back numbers and drops; paltry price is the problem. Heavy Roller was an improved third in last; dangerous. Direct Order was a winner at this price level in last at Parx; don't ignore.

SECOND: Tercero is from a dam that has produced a turf winner; forward move predicted. Advanced Strategy has failed as the favorite in last three starts; handle with care. The Golden Door was a non-stressful fifth in debut; could improve at fat ticket.

THIRD: Leia Marie fired crisp 5-furlong drill since game placing in last; more to come. Jouster was a front-end second when favored in debut; be no surprise. American West, a $925k yearling, debuts for Chad Brown; enough said.

FOURTH: Niko's Dream, no match for a runaway winner in race taken off turf last time, owns fast late-pace figures on "A" efforts on grass. Stone Tornado has failed as the favorite in both stateside starts; underlay again. Tuned was a clear-cut winner in U.S. debut at Keeneland; very interesting.

FIFTH: Masked Marauder was an even third in first start and owns turf breeding on both sides of pedigree. I'm Blaming You was a tough-trip third in debut; worth long look. Pivotal Run was a sharp second when 53-1 in first start; beefy-priced contender.

SIXTH: Wicked Happy, fresh and training consistently, was a clear-cut second on Belmont sod at spring/summer meet; call based on price potential. Giggle Factory makes peak start of form cycle after displaying improved speed in last; very playable. Hard Won is riding a forward line on the numbers; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Last Judgment visually and numerically impressed when a determined winner in last; returns fast dividends for new barn. Tribecca is speedy, rested and loves Belmont loam; big-time player. Celtic Chaos makes first start for Rudy Rodriguez after sharp score in last; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Feel Glorious overcame soft flow to win last at the Spa; three tight works in the interim seal the deal. Lemon Zip fired 5-furlong bullet since last start and will be aided by Saturday's longer trip; dangerous. Getmotherarose is a three-time winner on Belmont grass; price will be tempting.

NINTH: True Timber was done in by sizzling splits and distance beyond his scope last time; cutback to 6 furlongs is key. Funny Guy has worked strongly since tough-trip fourth in Grade I Forego last time; big-time threat. Engage owns two wins and a second from three starts at Belmont; must be factored into the mix.

TENTH: Shootin the Breeze fell victim to wide journey in last start; one-level class drop is the clincher. Barleewon has delivered lifetime best efforts on Belmont turf; very dangerous. Allied Invasion overcame slow splits to break maiden last time; razor-sharp and very playable. Paynter's Prize is speedy and rates a puncher's chance at juicy odds.

