TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Morning
SEARCH
63° Good Morning
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Saturday, Oct. 3

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: HARRIS BAY (3); Best Value: MARYANORGINGER (1)

FIRST: Maryanorginger drops after logging career-best pace figure in last; main speed with aggressive ride. Stunning Munnings could be ideally positioned in the staker's seat; very playable. La Negrita has finished second in last four starts; another minor award?

SECOND: Mun Luv owns turf bloodlines on both sides of pedigree; forward move predicted. Lilly Simone gets favorable cutback after speed and fade in debut; dangerous. Oyster Box is working swiftly at Fair Hill training base; stay tuned to the tote.

THIRD: Harris Bay tallied rapid final fraction when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Foolish Ghost, a front-running winner in most recent, could play out as the controlling speed once again. Golani Brigade is fresh, training sharply and hails from Chad Brown barn; be no surprise.

FOURTH: Feeling Pretty displayed improved speed and last and projects as the controlling front-runner in wide-open turf dash. Army Wife was a fast-figured third last out; logical, short-priced player. Fort Drum was a clear-cut second to a much-the-best winner in last; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Honor Way should find already potent late kick intensified with slight cutback in distance. Frank's Rockette has won four of last five starts; if underlays are your game. Pacific Gale owns fast back numbers; worth long look at long price.

SIXTH: Fire At Will returns to turf after tenacious score in race taken off grass last out; two swift works in the interim seal the deal. Step Dancer has trained sharply since visually and numerically impressive win in debut; very playable. American Monarch has earned fast late-pace figures in both starts; big-time threat.

SEVENTH: Highland Sky has worked with a purpose since being pace and position compromised in last start; breakthrough predicted. Channel Marker took advantage of soft splits when a front-end winner in the Grade I Sword Dancer at the Spa; gets similar trip on Saturday? Sadler's Joy packs potent kick on best efforts and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Code of Honor has logged career best efforts on Belmont Park loam; tight, recent work tab is the clincher. Complexity owns speed and fast figures; be no surprise. Stan the Man was a clear-cut winner in last and owns faster back figures; very interesting.

NINTH: Gufo notched swift final fraction when a tough-trip second in last; 10-furlong trip plays to strength. No Word was just a half-length behind top selection last time and fired 5-furlong bullet last week; could easily close the gap. Domestic Spending, 1-for-1 on Belmont turf, defeated top pair when winning Saratoga Derby on Aug. 15; obviously must be considered.

TENTH: Mondeuse, from a dam that has thrown two grass winners, fired half-mile bullet on Sept. 23; best guess. She's a Majestic failed to fire when a heavily-bet 4-1 in race that was moved to main track; improvement expected. Emma and I is from a dam that has produced three turf winners; price will be tempting. Hedda debuts for Chad Brown; need more?

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Gio Urshela of the Yankees tosses his bat Yanks score two in ninth to win wild Game 2, advance to ALDS
The Yankees' Gary Sanchez reacts after hitting a Sanchez back behind the plate, puts in clutch performance
Giants QB Daniel Jones has paid a lot Giants' Jones needs to curtail his turnover problems
The Yankees' Luke Voit celebrates after hitting a Lennon: Yanks quick to show they can rake on road, too
Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams watches his players Jets-Broncos Week 4 TNF preview: Everything you need to know
The Yankees' Gleyber Torres celebrates after hitting a Torres responds to Gardner's pep talk in Yankees' Game 1 win
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search